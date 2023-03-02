Army Corps resumes freshwater releases into St. Lucie Estuary

Much to the dismay of most Treasure Coast residents, the Army Corp of Engineers announced Thursday that they have resumed releases of freshwater from Lake Okeechobee into the St. Lucie Estuary.

The Army Corps said they are releasing water at the Port Mayaca Lock and Dam and St. Lucie Lock and Dam following a temporary closure Monday at the Port Mayaca Lock.

All of this is being done in an effort to lower the levels of Lake Okeechobee ahead of the rainy season, which typically begins in late May.

"Though we have been able to get the lake down more than half a foot in the past 30 days, the lake elevation is still at 15.5 today," Col. James Booth with the Army Corps of Engineers said. "We will continue to monitor conditions closely along with our partners at the South Florida Water Management District."

Booth said 500 cubic feet of water per second is being released at the St. Lucie Lock.

"These releases have helped us to bring lake levels down, while salinity levels in the St. Lucie Estuary remain in the middle of the optimum range for oysters," Booth said. "When possible, we will avoid making releases during times when algal blooms are present on the lake or at our structures."

For the first time in nearly two years, the Army Corps of Engineers started in January releasing water into the St. Lucie Estuary.

The release of freshwater into the St. Lucie Estuary has been the subject of controversy for years and is constantly opposed by Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla.

Water quality is typically deteriorated by the discharges from Lake Okeechobee, increasing the chances for toxic algae on the St. Lucie River and estuary.

The Army Corps of Engineers announced in January that they completed a yearslong rehabilitation project of the Herbert Hoover Dike, helping to protect communities around the lake from flooding.