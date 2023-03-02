Open in App
Prineville, OR
Central Oregonian

Arby's grand opening in Prineville announced

By Central Oregonian,

5 days ago

Prineville’s new Arby’s restaurant is opening in the next couple weeks and customers have a chance to win free food from the eatery for a year.

Arby’s largest franchisee, Flynn Restaurant Group, announced the grand opening of its newest restaurant, located at 1505 NE Third St., on Thursday, March 2. A grand opening celebration is planned for Thursday, March 16, featuring a giveaway for free Arby’s for one year to the first 25 guests in line, Arby’s swag and a radio DJ on-site from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free Arby’s for a year entails 52 Free Sandwich VIP cards.

“Flynn Restaurant Group is thrilled to bring the Arby’s dining experience to guests in the Prineville area,” said Jerrod Mitchell, Vice President of Marketing. “As a leader in the food service industry and an active local partner, we prioritize delivering quality food and service to the communities we serve. We approach each of our franchise locations as an investment to the communities where they operate through job creation and philanthropic initiatives. Flynn Restaurant Group looks forward to expanding its presence in Oregon as we look to open additional locations in the not-so-distant future.”

Arby’s of Prineville is Flynn Restaurant Group’s newest restaurant in the greater Bend area. It is projected to add 35 new jobs to the local economy. The franchisee states that each brand-new location features Arby’s signature menu items guests have come to know and love, while enhancements to the restaurant provides a fresh and improved look. Upgraded exteriors, new authentic textures, multi-colored wood materials, modern lighting and chalkboard graphics have been incorporated into the FRG owned store. Arby’s locations owned and operated by Flynn Restaurant Group nearby include Bend and Redmond. Additionally, Flynn Restaurant Group plans to open a restaurant in La Grande, later this summer.

