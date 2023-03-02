Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
WFAN Sports Radio

Patrick Kane raves about Rangers' young core, 'physical, grinding style'

By Ryan Chichester,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aHLAT_0l5czZMw00

Patrick Kane, set to make his Rangers debut tonight, expects to bring more offense, and most importantly, a wealth of playoff and Stanley Cup experience, to a Blueshirts group hoping to replicate some of the success Kane had with the Blackhawks.

For Kane, he expects to see plenty of high energy from his new teammates, particularly the young core that the Rangers hope can build some semblance of what Kane helped build in Chicago in the 2010s, when his team raised the Stanley Cup three times in six years.

“The youthful enthusiasm,” Kane said when asked what excites him about his new teammates. “These guys are high picks and have had great careers so far.

“You look at [Filip] Chytil, he's really taken off this year. He’s having a great season. I really respect the way [Alexis] Lafrenière and [Kaapo] Kakko play. They play a physical, grinding style of play. For high picks, you don’t really see that too often.”

Chytil is having a career year at 23 years old, already well over his previous career high with 37 points on the season. The same goes for Kakko, who at 21 years old has a career-high 31 points so far this season, while fellow 21-year-old Lafrenière is just two points shy of his career high (31). All three earned valuable playoff experience last season, and while they will look to Kane’s experience should the Blueshirts make another deep run, Kane expects to be learning from the youngsters just as much.

“I’m excited to learn from these guys too,” Kane said. “I think these young guys coming up are so good nowadays, so excited to take a couple things away from them too.”

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Jose Quintana has stress fracture in ribs, will return to New York for further tests
New York City, NY1 day ago
David Peterson: 'Highly unlikely' Mets veteran arms make 30 starts each this season
New York City, NY18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Zach Parise knows from experience Islanders just need to get in the dance to make a run
Elmont, NY21 hours ago
Mother left 2 young children home alone for nearly 2 months: Police
Roman Forest, TX25 days ago
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL15 hours ago
2 AFC teams favored to land Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Ja Morant Contract: Grizzlies Star Just Cost Himself $39.2 Million
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Senate Democratic leader Schumer says he’ll vote with GOP on overturning controversial DC crime bill
Washington, DC15 hours ago
Woman found dead in cabin on Carnival Sunshine cruise ship traveling from Bahamas to South Carolina
Charleston, SC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy