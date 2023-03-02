Tides’ promo schedule includes Grayson Rodriguez, Gunnar Henderson bobbleheads

The sun sets on Harbor Park as the Norfolk Tides play Charlotte on May 28, 2021. Kristen Zeis/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Warmer weather. Blooming flowers. Tournament basketball.

The Norfolk Tides on Thursday provided the latest harbinger of spring when they announced their 2023 promotional schedule, including a pair of bobblehead giveaways and a Filipino Heritage Night.

The schedule features 13 postgame fireworks shows and 12 midday “business special” matinees for every Thursday home game.

Returning traditional favorites include Bark in the Park (April 23, May 30, June 13, July 16, Aug. 1, Sept. 17), Turn-Back-The-Clock Night (June 28, Aug. 22), Copa de la Diversion nights (May 5, June 4, Sept. 15), Star Wars Night (April 22), Armed Forces Night (May 20), Marine Corps Night (July 15), Coast Guard Night (Aug. 4), Navy Night (Aug. 26) and Air Force Night (Sept. 8).

Also returning to the promotional schedule are Pride Night (June 14), the Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond Game (June 3), Wands & Wizards Night (July 1), Princess Night (July 30) and the Norfolk Squeezers (June 17).

New to the schedule this season are Filipino American Heritage Night (April 8) and a Negro League Tribute Night (June 30).

Fans can take home giveaways like a Tidewater Tides retro trucker hat (May 19), a Grayson Rodriguez bobblehead (June 2), a Gunnar Henderson bobblehead (July 28), a youth jersey (July 14), a Tides baseball cap (Aug. 5, Sept. 8), a “patriotic Virginia heritage” baseball cap (Aug. 25), and four packs of baseball cards (July 25, Aug. 2, Aug. 23, Sept. 5).

Also returning to the promotional schedule are Wine Down Wednesdays and Pregame Power Hour on Fridays. Kids can also run the bases at Harbor Park after every game, weather permitting. Additional promotions will be added to the schedule throughout the season.

Norfolk, the top affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, opens the season March 31 at Durham. The home opener is April 4 against Gwinnett.

Single-game tickets will go on sale March 6 at 10 a.m. Prices start at $15 for reserved seats, with box seats available for $16. The Tides offer special discounts to students through high school, active military and those 60 and older.

