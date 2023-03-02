WATCH: All-access with MSU basketball freshman Jaxon Kohler
By Cory Linsner,
5 days ago
Jaxon Kohler has busted onto the scene, playing a key role at the center position for Michigan State as a true freshman. Kohler has the feel of a traditional Izzo center, with great post play and a grittiness on defense.
Michigan State’s video team went behind the scenes with Kohler and have gone all-access to give fans a look at who Kohler is off of the floor.
Check out Kohler’s all-access video on Twitter:
