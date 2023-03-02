Open in App
Jacksonville, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Details of 3-year extension for Roy Robertson-Harris revealed

By Adam Stites,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qg0r9_0l5csRd100

The Jacksonville Jaguars are currently making moves to retain impending free agents, inking C.J. Beathard and JaMycal Hasty to new deals and reportedly deciding to use the franchise tag on Evan Engram.

But the team also made it a priority to extend defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris, who wasn’t due to become a free agent until the 2024 offseason.

Initially reported as a three-year, $30 million extension when it was signed over the weekend, details of the contract were revealed Wednesday and they showed a deal much more in the Jaguars’ favor.

Both Spotrac and Over The Cap revealed that the contract was actually a three-year, $21.6 million extension for Robertson-Harris.

While the defensive lineman was due to count more than $10 million against the team’s salary cap in 2023, his new cap hit for the upcoming year is $5,833,334.

Still, it’s a raise for Robertson-Harris, who was previously set to take home $7.8 million in base salary and bonuses for the 2023 season, and is now set to make $9.5 million.

About two-thirds of the deal ($14.4 million) of the deal is fully guaranteed, including a $4 million option bonus due to Robertson-Harris in 2024.

While the Jaguars could save money by cutting Robertson-Harris after the 2024 or 2025 seasons, it would be minimal savings. The defensive lineman is due to count $8.9 million against the cap in 2025 and $9.1 million in 2026. The Jaguars could save $1.2 million and $3.7 million in cap space those years, respectively, by parting with Robertson-Harris.

Robertson-Harris has two addition years on his deal for the 2027 and 2028 years that will automatically void. Those extra seasons on the deal help the Jaguars spread out the bonuses for the lineman, but also mean the team will carry $3.1 million in dead money in 2027.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Aaron Rodgers receives permission from Packers to talk trade with Jets
Green Bay, WI19 hours ago
Commanders named a potential landing spot for top free-agent linebacker
Washington, DC1 day ago
Cowboys News: Prescott extension talk, Jerry Jones on if combine will survive
Dallas, TX1 hour ago
First look at Texas QB Arch Manning at spring practice
Austin, TX1 day ago
Sean Payton is trying to inspire the Broncos by parking an old, mirrorless car at Denver facilities
Denver, CO1 day ago
LeBron James is absolutely wrong if he thinks Bronny is better than anyone in the NBA
Los Angeles, CA22 hours ago
Could Aaron Rodgers become a Minnesota Viking?
Minneapolis, MN17 hours ago
Viktor Hovland's caddie rushes to PGA Tour Superstore for replacement 3-wood before 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational final round
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Here's why the Chiefs decided against using the franchise tag on LT Orlando Brown Jr.
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Bill Simmons: People around NBA think James Harden is bound for Houston
Houston, TX1 day ago
Around the North: Lamar Jackson becomes available and suddenly nobody wants him
Cleveland, OH14 hours ago
Report: Titans are not shopping Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN19 hours ago
CBS Sports has interesting trade proposal involving Kirk Cousins
Minneapolis, MN19 hours ago
Saints sign former Seahawks safety, Chiefs Super Bowl champion Ugo Amadi
Kansas City, MO15 hours ago
4 big winners from the NFL Scouting Combine for the Steelers to consider
Pittsburgh, PA5 hours ago
Joe Lunardi’s bracket for ESPN has been updated. Is Penn State in?
State College, PA1 day ago
Re-drafting Steelers picks in new 7-round NFL mock draft sim
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
There is no quarterback controversy at Texas
Austin, TX21 hours ago
Steelers update 7-round mock draft do-over: Big trade edition
Pittsburgh, PA20 hours ago
Latest mock draft has Joey Porter Jr. headed to the AFC North
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Giants had positive last-second meeting with Saquon Barkley
East Rutherford, NJ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy