Kim Kardashian & Kelly Rowland Work Up a Sweat in Matching All-Black Athleisure & Comfy Socks

By Allie Fasanella,

5 days ago

Kim Kardashian and Kelly Rowland are workout buddies.

Kim Kardashian Gets Edgy in Belted Skirt & Jacket With Matching Boots at Milan Fashion Week

Kardashian took to her Instagram Story to share snaps of their workout session this Thursday. The duo posed for a mirror selfie together, matching in black cropped tank tops and leggings.

Kardashian and Rowland were noticeably wearing just socks, ditching their athletic sneakers for the workout. The Skims mogul chose a pair of black socks to complete her outfit, while the Destiny’s Child alum went with white.

Kelly Rowland Brings Colorful Cybernetic Style in Jean Paul Gaultier Jumpsuit & Combat Boots to Sydney Pride

Kardashian also posted a video of herself doing pull-ups in a pair of black rubber slides. “Flip-flop workout,” she quipped, before telling her millions of followers not to judge.

Last week, the reality star hit the Milan Fashion Week scene, where she celebrated Dolce & Gabbana’s new store opening and attended the luxury house’s runway show. At the store event, she turned heads in a beige leather ensemble featuring a bold buckle design.

Kardashian, who is known for not holding back when it comes to her fashion choices, styled the edgy cropped jacket and mini skirt with knee-high boots in the same hue. The silhouette boasted a fold-over design and a classic pointed toe.

PHOTOS : Click through the gallery to see more of Kim Kardashian’s risk-taking style moments over the years .

Kim Kardashian Impressively Traverses Stairs in Spike Heels With Bedazzled Bodycon Skirt at Dolce & Gabbana's Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

