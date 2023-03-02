Open in App
The Independent

Ben Morgan to retire from rugby at the end of the season

By Pa Sport Staff,

5 days ago

Former England number eight Ben Morgan is to retire from rugby at the end of this season.

Morgan’s club Gloucester confirmed his decision, in addition to announcing a testimonial year for a player who joined them in 2012.

Morgan won 31 England caps and was a member of the 2015 World Cup squad, playing in pool games against Fiji and Australia . He has made more than 180 Gloucester appearances.

“Playing for my home club over the last 11 years has been a huge privilege, and I will be retiring with memories that I will look back on with a great sense of pride,” Morgan, 34, said.

Gloucester’s chief operating officer Alex Brown added: “He has committed the majority of his playing career to Gloucester Rugby and will hang up his boots knowing he leaves a lasting legacy in cherry and white.

“I know that he is very eager to leave his mark on the field, too, with plenty of the season remaining before he bows out.”

