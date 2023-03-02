Tink Shares Dates For Thanks 4 Everything Tour

Tink is hitting the road in support of her latest album, Thanks 4 Nothing . In partnership with The Black Promoters Collective, the 13-city tour will hit most major cities including Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Chicago, and New Orleans, starting on March 30.
“I wrote this album specifically for single ladies. I wanted to give the girls a set of songs to play after the breakup. This is for anyone reclaiming their time. Reclaiming their joy. Sometimes we have to appreciate the good with the bad, hence Thanks 4 Nothing,” said the 27-year-old of her latest Hitmaka -produced release.
Presale tickets for the Thanks 4 Everything tour will be available on Thursday (March 2) at 10 a.m. local time with general public tickets becoming available on Friday (March 3) at 10 a.m. local time.
Mar 30: Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre Mar 31: Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theatre Apr 6: Houston, TX – Cullen Performance Hall Apr 8: New Orleans, LA – Howlin’ Wolf Apr 9: Atlanta, CA – Center Stage Theater Apr 11: Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theater Apr 12: Washington, DC – Howard Theater Apr 13: Richmond, VA – The National Apr 15: Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer Apr 16: Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Street Apr 20: Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre Apr 22: Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre Apr 23: Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
