Candlelight vigil held after remains found in search for Constance Marten’s baby

A vigil has been held at a church in Brighton after the remains of a body were found in the search for Constance Marten ’s two-month-old baby .

People were seen holding and lighting candles in memory of the infant on Thursday evening (2 March).

Earlier this week, hundreds of officers from the Metropolitan Police and Sussex Police scoured 90 square miles of land near Brighton in search of the baby, after Marten and Mark Gordon were arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

Police confirmed they had found the remains of a baby on Wednesday evening and the pair have since been charged with the manslaughter of their baby.

