National Museum of the Great Lakes hosts spring lecture series

The life and legacy of the master chartmaker, Admiral Henry Wolsey Bayfield, will be the focus of the first presentation of the National Museum of the Great Lakes 2023 Spring lecture series.

The 90-minute presentation by award-winning author David Yates takes place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, with in-person and online options available for viewing.

“The lecture will explore this heroic Napoleonic-era naval officer, explorer, naturalist, and polymath, as he saved countless lives and vessels by mapping Canada’s vast coasts and inland waterways,” according to the museum.

The presentation can be seen online using Zoom or in-person at the museum, located at 1701 Front St., Toledo. Event registration is free but required for all lectures, the museum said.

For further information or to register, see the museum’s website at https://nmgl.org/events/