Ravens GM Eric DeCosta Shoots Down Lamar Jackson Trade Rumors

The Baltimore Ravens are not considering a trade that would get rid of quarterback Lamar Jackson amid contract negotiations.

Baltimore Ravens g eneral manager Eric DeCosta spoke with the media on Wednesday at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana. He made it clear that he and the team are not looking to trade away quarterback Lamar Jackson.

"We've probably made more trades than just about any other team in the league. Maybe we're second," DeCosta said. "That being said, I covet great players. I covet quarterbacks. And I love Lamar. So that has not factored in one time with me."

The prolonged contract negotiations between Jackson and the Ravens have spurred the rumor mill to discuss the potential of a trade deal , but that has all it's been, rumors.

"We want to do what's best for the club," DeCosta added. "We're trying to do what we can for Lamar. We want to make everybody happy. We want to make the Ravens happy. I want to make (Owner) Steve (Bisciotti) happy. I want to make Lamar happy. I want to make our fans happy."

Despite a report stating that the Ravens are $100 million short of Jackson's desired salary with the March 7th franchise tag deadline quickly approaching, it seems the Ravens' front office is not quite ready to start planning for a future without the former Louisville quarterback.

While negotiations with Jackson have yet to come to an end, the Ravens will be using the NFL Draft to help further build a roster around him.

