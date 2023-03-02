Open in App
Des Moines, IA
The Des Moines Register

What we learned from No. 1 Pleasant Valley girls basketball's semifinal win over Dowling Catholic

By Joe Randleman, Ames Tribune,

5 days ago
Dowling Catholic just couldn't get anything going on offense against No. 1 Pleasant Valley in the Class 5A semifinals of the Iowa girls state basketball tournament Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

The 4-seed Maroons only shot 28.6% from the field and leading scorer Ava Zediker was held to half her average by a Pleasant Valley team that featured three starters standing 6-foot or taller.

"When you're not making shots, it makes everything harder," said Dowling coach Kristin Meyer. "Even defensively it's a little bit harder."

Pleasant Valley also overpowered Dowling inside on offense, handing the Maroons a 50-33 loss to remain undefeated at 25-0. The win earns them a date with defending state champion Johnston in Friday's 5A championship game. Dowling ended its season at 20-5.

Here's what we learned from the Spartans' victory over Dowling.

Pleasant Valley's 2-3 zone gives Dowling Catholic fits

Pleasant Valley ran an extended 2-3 zone defense for most of the game against Dowling.

The Spartans put a lot of pressure on Zediker, who entered the game averaging 20 points, and got out on Dowling's other shooters. It dared them to go inside against their towering front line of 6-2 Halle Vice, 6-3 Quinn Vice and 6-0 Addy Maurer.

"Everyone took responsibility guarding Ava," Halle Vice said. "Our defense is really hard to get around. That gave them a tough time putting the ball in the basket."

Quinn Vice was a huge disruptor for Pleasant Valley inside, finishing the game with five blocks.

Dowling only shot 5-of-20 from 3-point range. Zediker was held to 10 points on 4-of-12 shooting.

"We knew they had a lot of length and it's hard to simulate in practice," Meyer said. "I thought we had some pretty good ball movement, especially in the first half. We just didn't shoot the ball well. When you're struggling with free throws and 3s it makes it a little bit harder."

Dowling was also just 4-of-10 from the foul line.

Marin Heller added 7 points and two assists and Julia Moore totaled 5 points and rebounds apiece for the Maroons.

Spartans are efficient and balanced on offense

Pleasant Valley also had a big day on offense, thanks in large part to its frontcourt.

The Spartans shot 50% from the field and 12-of-14 from the line. They also took good care of the ball, committing just eight turnovers all game.

"We scored on all three levels tonight," Halle Vice said. "We have girls who can shoot it from the arc and girls who can hit it inside. Offensively, I thought we were pretty strong."

Vice, a Marquette signee, had 18 points Thursday and became the school's all-time leading scorer in the process. Mauer hit two 3-pointers and stepped up with 10 points and four rebounds, Reagan Pagniano tallied 9 points and three assists and Jessie Clemons added 8 points.

Pleasant Valley ready for Johnston

All that's missing so far from Pleasant Valley's dream season is a state championship.

After making the state semifinals last year, the Spartans are looking to cap an undefeated campaign with the first state championship in school history. But standing in the way is a 24-1 Johnston team that is going for its third state championship in four years.

Pleasant Valley's win over Dowling should give the Spartans some confidence. Dowling was the only team to defeat Johnston during the season, handing the Dragons a 62-48 setback on Jan. 20.

"We're excited to face them," Halle Vice said. "We don't really know much about them other than what we've watched at the state tournament, but we're excited to take them on."

Pleasant Valley and Johnston play for all the marbles at 6 p.m. Friday at Wells Fargo Arena.

