The Augusta Chronicle

Augusta native, three others killed in Ohio murder-suicide

By Alexandra Koch, Augusta Chronicle,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=034lQZ_0l5cc6qt00

An Augusta native and a number of his family members were killed Monday in an apparent murder-suicide.

Steven Cain, 50, of Augusta, was found dead in an Ohio home after a shooting, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer, which is part of the USA Today Network. His wife, Theresa Cain, 46; son, Ethan Cain, 13; and another family member, William Felton, 74, also died during the shooting.

Ohio's Clermont County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday identified Teresa Cain as the shooter, stating she shot her husband, son, daughter and another relative before fatally shooting herself, according to The Enquirer.

The daughter, Samantha Cain, 20, was shot but survived, according to The Enquirer. She remains in critical, but stable condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

A boy's legacy:Izzy's law, aimed at mandating safety plans for swim lessons, passes in the Georgia Senate

Inmate assault:'This is a wake up call': Sheriff releases video of deputies beating inmate at Augusta jail

Details of the shooting

Uniformed deputies responded to the home at about 9:40 a.m. Monday to serve civil papers, according to The Enquirer. As deputies approached the home, multiple gunshots were heard inside.

Investigators said based on "physical evidence, positioning of the deceased on the scene and the preliminary autopsy reports from the Hamilton County Coroner," the shooting appeared to be a murder-suicide, according to The Enquirer.

Investigators said Samantha Cain provided vital information to detectives about the motive, according to The Enquirer. The sheriff's office is still investigating the incident and Ohio's Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting.

Steven Cain was a member of an Ohio metal band, Critical Khaos, and was a published author, according to one of his Facebook posts. He grew up in Augusta and moved to the Cincinnati area in 2015.

