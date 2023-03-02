Superintendent's Corner: One Last Time

As I sit down to write this column, I am filled with a mixture of gratitude and sadness. For the past 12 years, I have had the privilege of writing a monthly column for the News Leader, sharing news and updates about the Nordonia Schools community. Today, as the News Leader nears the end of its run, I write to say thank you to the paper for providing me with this platform for all these years.

When I first started writing this column, I never could have imagined the impact that my words would have. But over the years, I have received countless emails, phone calls, and messages from readers who appreciated my columns and the information I shared. Whether it was news about upcoming school events, profiles of remarkable students and staff members, or updates on the latest educational initiatives, I always strived to keep readers informed and engaged.

But more than that, writing this column allowed me to connect with the community in a way that I never could have otherwise. And I hope that through my writing, I was able to bring that sense of connection to all of you, as well.

Of course, none of this would have been possible without the support of the News Leader. From the editors who worked with me to refine my writing, to the production team who made sure my columns looked great on the page, I am grateful to every single person who helped make this column a success. And I am especially grateful to the readers who took the time to read and respond to my words.

As I close out my final column, I want to take a moment to reflect on all that has happened in the past 12 years. I have seen students come and go, teachers retire and new ones come in, and the community itself change and grow. But through it all, one thing has remained constant: the commitment of the Nordonia Schools community to providing the best possible education for our students.

So, to the News Leader, I say thank you. Thank you for giving me a voice, for allowing me to share the stories of our community, and for supporting Nordonia Schools in the process. It has been an honor and a privilege to write for you, and I will always be grateful for this experience.