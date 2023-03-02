Texas high school basketball state championships: 2022-23 Class 1A UIL Girls Basketball Tournament preview

Here’s an in-depth look at the four teams vying for the next Class 1A Texas high school basketball state championship at the 2022-23 UIL Girls Basketball State Tournament:

With four months of regular-season competition and five rounds of the postseason now in the rear-view mirror, the road to the Texas high school girls basketball state championships is set to come to an exciting end for the Lone Star State’s most elite teams.

Only 24 out of the state’s 768 total UIL girls basketball squads that reached the playoffs remain standing, with the final four teams in Class 1A-6A converging at the Alamodome in San Antonio for the 2023 UIL Girls Basketball State Tournament from Thursday, March 2, to Saturday, March 4.

Here’s an in-depth look at the four teams vying for the next Class 1A Texas high school basketball state championship at the 2022-23 UIL Girls Basketball State Tournament:

Class 1A state semifinals:

Huckabay Indians (39-2) vs. Irion County Hornets (29-8), 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 2nd, at the Alamodome in San Antonio

Neches Tigers (32-2) vs. Nazareth Swifts (29-9), 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 2nd, at the Alamodome in San Antonio

Class 1A state championship game:

Huckabay Indians (39-2)/Irion County Hornets (29-8) vs. Neches Tigers (32-2)/Nazareth Swifts (29-9), 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 4th, at the Alamodome in San Antonio

HUCKABAY INDIANS

Regular-season finish: 39-2 overall, 12-0 finish in District 19-1A, Region III-1A champions

How they got here:

W 41-37 vs. Slidell in regional finals

W 46-31 vs. Dodd City in regional semifinals

W 52-19 vs. Rochelle in regional quarterfinals

W 78-13 vs. Cherokee in area round

W 67-19 vs. Walnut Springs in bi-district round

Head coach: Barry Gill (2nd season)

Total UIL state tournament appearances (most recent) : Three (2022)

Total UIL state championships (most recent) : None

Players to watch: Sr. C Gracie McDowell; Jr. G Chayni Chamberlain; Sr. G Seren Fowler

Distance to Alamodome: 218 miles

What’s at stake: The Indians bring a 20-game winning streak into the Alamodome for their second consecutive UIL state tournament appearance, after falling in a 56-29 loss to Ackerly Sands in the Class 1A state semifinals last season.

IRION COUNTY HORNETS

Regular-season finish: 29-8 overall, 8-2 finish in District 11-1A, Region II-1A champions

How they got here:

W 45-38 vs. San Angelo Veribest in regional finals

W 36-33 vs. Hermleigh in regional semifinals

W 44-20 vs. Eden in regional quarterfinals

W 61-37 vs. Rankin in area round

W 70-25 vs. Valera Panther Creek in bi-district round

Head coach: Jacob Conner (11th season)

Total UIL state tournament appearances (most recent) : Making first girls basketball state tournament appearance in school history

Total UIL state championships (most recent) : None

Players to watch: Jr. G Melanie Rainey; Sr. C KK Hart; Soph. G Berkley Callaway

Distance to Alamodome: 228 miles

What’s at stake: The Hornets will be looking for their first UIL state tournament win after capturing the first regional championship in program history by beating district rival Veribest, which swept their regular-season series with two wins over Irion County.

NAZARETH SWIFTS

Regular-season finish: 29-9 overall, 10-0 finish in District 4-1A, Region I-1A champions

How they got here:

W 26-24 vs. Claude in regional finals

W 47-39 vs. Whiteface in regional semifinals

W 40-39 vs. Valley in regional quarterfinals

W 59-26 vs. Silverton in area round

W 83-16 vs. Pringle Morse in bi-district round

Head coach: Eric Schilling (8th season)

Total UIL state tournament appearances (most recent) : 31 (2021)

Total UIL state championships (most recent) : 24 (2020)

Players to watch: Jr. G Chloe Birkenfeld; Soph. C Brooklyn Birkenfeld; Jr. G Presley Wheeler

Distance to Alamodome: 470 miles

What’s at stake: The Swifts have extended their own UIL record by reaching the state tournament for the 31st time in school history, and they're making their first appearance at a UIL state tournament since they made eight in a row from 2014 to 2021.

NECHES TIGERS

Regular-season finish: 32-2 overall, 10-0 finish in District 27-1A, Region IV-1A

How they got here:

W 68-34 vs. D’Hanis in regional finals

W 60-43 vs. Rocksprings in regional semifinals

W 59-28 vs. Brookeland in regional quarterfinals

W 71-27 vs. Milford in area round

W 51-13 vs. Zavalla in bi-district round

Head coach: Andy Snider (15th season)

Total UIL state tournament appearances (most recent) : 11 (2022)

Total UIL state championships (most recent) : Five (2012)

Players to watch: Soph. G Audrey Kincaide; Soph. C Kacie Trimble; Soph. F Sealy Hines

Distance to Alamodome: 292 miles

What’s at stake: The Tigers are making their fourth straight state tournament appearance, will be looking for their first UIL state tournament victory since winning the 2012 state championship in 1A DII.