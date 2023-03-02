Open in App
Bridgeville, DE
Milford LIVE News

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision Near Bridgeville

By Staff Writer,

5 days ago

The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred near Bridgeville yesterday evening.

On Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at approximately 6:37 p.m., a Chrysler 300, operated by a 63-year-old man, was traveling northbound in the left lane on US Route 13, approaching the intersection of Rifle Range Road. A Chevrolet Cruze, operated by a 20-year-old woman, was traveling northbound on US Route 13, in the right lane, adjacent to the Chrysler 300.

For unknown reasons, an adult male pedestrian crossing westbound, from the east side of the roadway, walked in front of the Chrysler 300 and was struck. The Chrysler 300 swerved to the right and struck the left side of the Chevrolet Cruze.

The operators of the Chrysler 300 and the Chevrolet Cruze were not injured. The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital where, sadly he died from his injuries. The identification of  the victim is being withheld until his family members are notified.

The roadway was closed for approximately three hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.

The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to contact Corporal J. Smith by calling 302-703-3267. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov .

You can follow the Delaware State Police by clicking on:

Delaware State Police Official Website

Facebook

Twitter

Nextdoor

Visit our civilian job opening page at:
Civilian Careers – Delaware State Police – State of Delaware

Please tell us how we’re doing via our Citizen Satisfaction Survey .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Trooper Raushan Rich

Released: 030223 1522

-End-

The post Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision Near Bridgeville appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .

