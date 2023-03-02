Starting Lineups, Pitchers for White Sox, Rockies March 2 Spring Training Game
By Jack Vita,
5 days ago
The Chicago White Sox will play the Colorado Rockies Thursday at 3:10 p.m. ET at Salt Rivers Field at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Arizona. Here's a look at the White Sox and Rockies' starting lineups and starting pitchers for Thursday's Cactus League game.
The Chicago White Sox will play the Colorado Rockies Thursday at 3:10 p.m. ET at Salt Rivers Field at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Lance Lynn will take the mound for Pedro Grifol's White Sox. Lynn put together his finest Major League season in 2021, receiving his second All-Star appearance and finishing third in American League Cy Young Award voting. The White Sox acquired him in a trade with the Texas Rangers in December 2020, in exchange for pitcher Dane Dunning and prospect Avery Weems. Lynn was rewarded midway through his stellar 2021 season, receiving a two-year, $38 million contract extension from the club in July 2021.
Noah Davis will start opposite Lynn, taking the mound for the Rockies. Davis made his Major League debut on the final day of the 2022 season, pitching just one inning, in which he allowed three hits, one walks, two runs and a homer. Davis could take on a greater role for the Rockies this season.
Comments / 0