Boise State's 2023 football schedule announced

On the same day Boise State football began its spring practices, the Mountain West unveiled the 2023 football schedule on Thursday and the Broncos learned when and where they’ll be playing next season.

Here’s Boise State’s 2023 schedule.

(A note: Some conference games may get flexed to a Friday once the TV networks finalize their schedule in a few months.)

• @ Washington | Sat., Sept. 2

• vs. UCF | Sat., Sept. 9

• vs. North Dakota | Sat., Sept. 16

• @ San Diego State | Sat., Sept. 22

• @ Memphis | Sat., Sept. 30

• vs. San Jose State | Sat., Oct. 7

• @ Colorado State | Sat., Oct. 14

BYE WEEK

• vs. Wyoming | Sat., Oct. 28

• @ Fresno State | Sat., Nov. 4

• vs. New Mexico | Sat., Nov. 11

• @ Utah State | Sat., Nov. 18

• vs. Air Force | Sat., Nov. 25

A couple of takeaways:

1. The Broncos have a brutal non-conference slate, and it doesn’t get much tougher than that season opener at Washington. The Huskies will likely be ranked in the top 15 and they’ll be led by quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who threw for over 4,600 yards last season and will be in the Heisman conversation.

2. Remember, UCF (which went 9-5 last year) is a part of the Big 12 this season, so the Golden Knights might have some better talent than they did when Boise State lost in Orlando two years ago.

3. One last thing on the non-con: The week before Boise State travels to Memphis, the Tigers have to play Missouri. Battling an SEC team might not leave Memphis super fresh and healthy heading into that BSU game and perhaps former BSU assistant Eli Drinkwitz (now Missouri’s head coach) will give the Broncos some advice.

4. The rematch of last year’s Mountain West Championship Game against Fresno State will be played in Fresno on Nov. 4. The good news for Boise State: Quarterback Jake Haener has graduated and won’t be playing for the Bulldogs.

5. Just like last season, Boise State will open Mountain West play then face a non-conference opponent a week later. Last season, Boise State played New Mexico in week one then faced off against UT Martin and UTEP. This year, the Broncos will start conference play at San Diego State and face Memphis a week later.