Inside The Warriors

Full Injury Report: Warriors vs. Clippers

By Joey Linn,

5 days ago

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the LA Clippers

In a matchup that has significant seeding and tie-breaker implications, the Golden State Warriors will host the LA Clippers on Thursday night in a Western Conference showdown.

The Warriors are riding a three-game winning streak, while the Clippers are on a three-game losing streak. The last three games have seen these two teams trade places in the standings, with the Warriors jumping all the way to 5th, and the Clippers falling to within a half-game of the play-in picture.

The winner of this game secures at least a tie of the season series, as each team has one win against the other so far this season. As previously mentioned, tiebreaker implications are not the only thing to watch for in this game, because the Clippers and Warriors are also very tight in the standings. With just a fraction of a percentage point separating Golden State and LA in the standings, the winner of this game would end the night above the other, which is an added storyline to follow in this one.

The Warriors will once again be shorthanded, which has been the case in two of their three matchups vs. the Clippers this season, as Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins remain out. In addition to Curry and Wiggins, the Warriors will also be without Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II, and Ryan Rollins. Jordan Poole is being listed as probable with a left knee contusion.

For the Clippers, their injury report is completely clean. The team will be fully-healthy and will have all of their weapons available as they approach this crucial game against the Warriors.

