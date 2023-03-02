Open in App
Frederick County, MD
The Frederick News-Post

Frederick County Spelling Bee announced

By Lauren LaRocca,

5 days ago
Aisha Haque, 11, from Frederick, competes during the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill in 2022. AP Photo/Alex Brandon/File

Frederick County Public Libraries will hold the 2023 Frederick County Spelling Bee at 1 p.m. March 11 in the Hodson Auditorium at Hood College. Thirty-three spellers from public and private schools in Frederick County will compete. The winner of the 2023 Frederick County Spelling Bee will go on to compete in the televised 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee that begins May 31.

The public is invited to attend the Spelling Bee and cheer on the spellers as they compete to become the 2023 Frederick County Champion Speller.

