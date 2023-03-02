Open in App
Checking in how potential Pac-12 expansion candidates are doing in basketball

By Kevin Borba,

5 days ago

Much of the Pac-12 expansion talks have centered around football but what do these programs bring to the table on the court?

The Pac-12 has been the subject of national attention and scrutiny over the past year or so.

On the field, the conference may have just had their best season in a decade if not longer. Off the field, the discussions have not been about the stellar performances, but more so what is going wrong for the conference. Following the news that USC and UCLA are leaving the conference, the college sports world has been awaiting a move to signify there is still a pulse, but haven't gotten much.

The conference is simply struggling to find a partner according to reports, and other conferences are circling like sharks. Even with all of what can only be described as less than ideal media rights shenanigans, there is still a belief that the Pac-12 will stay intact.

There is also a belief that expansion is in order for the conference, with programs such as San Diego State, SMU, Tulane, and UNLV leading the way as the top candidates, with Gonzaga also having their name thrown around despite their unlikeliness to be included. With March Madness on the horizon, let's take a look at how these programs are faring in basketball.

Gonzaga

Record: 26-5

National Rank: 10

March Madness Seed Projection: 3

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego State

Record: 23-6

National Rank: 18

March Madness Seed Projection: 5

Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

SMU

Record: 10-19

National Rank: N/R

March Madness Seed Projection: N/A

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Tulane

Record: 17-10

National Rank: N/R

March Madness Seed Projection: N/A

troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

UNLV

Record: 22-8

National Rank: N/R

March Madness Seed Projection: N/A

Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

