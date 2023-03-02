Donald Trump Fires Back At Ron DeSantis With New Nickname 'Ron DeSanctus' As Tensions Grow Prior To 2024 Election

mega

Donald Trump went off on a rant against rival Ron DeSantis on Tuesday, February 28, as tensions between the two continue to more and more heated.

“Great Poll numbers are springing forth for your favorite President, me, against Ron DeSanctus (& Biden ). I guess people are finding out that he wanted to CUT SOCIAL SECURITY & RAISE THE MINIMUM AGE TO AT LEAST 70, at least 4 times. LIKEWISE WITH MEDICARE, WANTED BIG CUTS. HE IS A WHEELCHAIR OVER THE CLIFF KIND OF GUY, JUST LIKE HIS HERO, failed politician Paul Ryan, the FoxNews ratings destroyer who led Mitt Romney ’s Presidential Campaign down the tubes. GLOBALIST’S ALL! WE WANT AMERICA FIRST!!!” the 76-year-old wrote on Truth Social.

mega

Most of the claims the former president made weren't true, except he was correct about former House Speaker Paul Ryan getting rid of Medicare and Social Security.

This is hardly the first time the reality star has spoken out about DeSantis , who has not yet confirmed he will be trying to get into the White House.

As OK! previously reported, Trump called out Fox News for "promoting" his rival "so hard and so much that there's not much time left for Real News."

“Reminds me of 2016 when they were pushing ‘JEB!’ The new Fox Poll, which have always been purposely terrible for me, has ‘TRUMP Crushing DeSanctimonious,’ but they barely show it,” Trump wrote. “Isn’t there a big, beautiful, Network which wants to do well, and make a fortune besides? FAKE NEWS!”

mega

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

When asked if he was nervous about the Florida governor joining the race , Trump shrugged off the situation.

"If he runs, that's fine. I'm way up in the polls," Trump previously said in January. "He's going to have to do what he wants to do, but he may run. I do think it would be a great act of disloyalty because, you know, I got him in. He had no chance. His political life was over."

"So then when I hear he might run, you know, I consider that very disloyal. But, it's not about loyalty — to me it is, it's always about loyalty. But for a lot of people, it's not about that," he reiterated in January.