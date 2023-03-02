White Sox Spring Training Notes: W's on the Board, Bummer's Status, Grifol's Approach

Here are the latest storylines to come from Sox Spring Training.

As the calendar turns to March with Spring right around the corner, there is a sense of optimism for those in the Midwest. Furthermore, baseball fans have had their first glimpse of live games with drastically different rules in Spring Training action in Arizona and Florida. The Chicago White Sox have played five games so far, going 2-3 in those exhibition contests. Additionally, we've heard a lot from new manager Pedro Grifol about specific players, his team-building approach, and his expectations.

The Sum of the Action

After dropping a pair to open Cactus League action , the White Sox have won two of their last three games.

Monday Mashing

A 10-1 shellacking of the Seattle Mariners on Monday featured a 15-hit attack that included RBI doubles from Tim Anderson, Adam Haseley, and Adam Hackenberg. Elvis Andrus tripled and turned the lineup over to Anderson, who plated him for Chciago's first run. It was a beautiful sight we hope to see play out many times in the regular season.

The White Sox added four runs in the eighth on RBI singles from Bryan Ramos and Oscar Colas. Haseley and Hackenberg capped off the four-run frame with a double and single, respectively.

However, the highlight of the day came from Jake Burger once again. The slugging infielder launched a mammoth two-run homer to center field, scoring Leury Garcia and putting Chicago ahead 5-1.

Downed the D'Backs

The Pale Hose then squared off against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. Newly acquired reliever Bryan Shaw earned the win. He tossed a clean fifth inning and combined with eight other pitchers to allow just one run on eight hits. Former 2018 fifth-round pick Jonathan Stiever started the game and surrendered the only Arizona run.

Luis Robert doubled to score Tim Anderson to get the Sox on the board. Then, Seby Zavala launched a 410-foot homer to right that scored Billy Hamilton. Zavala's sixth-inning blast gave the Sox the lead, and they would go on to win 4-1.

Divisional Battle in the Desert

Davis Martin took the hill Wednesday against the division rival Cleveland Guardians and quickly allowed two runs in the first inning. Then, the wheels fell off in the seventh when White Sox roster hopeful Edgar Navarro allowed four runs on three hits and two walks. Three of the four runs Navarros surrendered were earned runs via the home run.

Jonathan Rodriguez belted a three-run blast and former White Sox first-round pick Zack Collins followed with a solo homer to give the Guardians an 8-1 lead. Zach Remillard hit a three-run homer of his own in the seventh, and the South Siders added two runs in the eighth on a hit by a pitch and bases loaded walk by Colson Montgomery.

However, the rally fell short as rain crept in and ended the game in the top of the ninth, resulting in a 9-6 White Sox loss.

OK, Bummer.

Aaron Bummer suffered a lat injury that cost him most of the 2022 season, as he was limited to just 32 appearances . The veteran southpaw provided a bit of a concerning update on his health this week, saying he has yet to throw off a mound and is experiencing soreness in the same shoulder area.

"We realized we do have a full camp. We have six weeks," Bummer told Scott Merkin of MLB.com before Tuesday's game. "So let's be a little bit more cognizant and be smart instead of really just pushing some things. We took a couple of days at the beginning of camp, and now we are right back on track to where we need to be moving forward.

"It feels good now. As long as we continue to feel good now, we are going to be right where we need to be. We are moving in the right direction."

Bummer said his soreness was nothing like what he had experienced last year. However, he's an integral piece of the bullpen as a high-leverage option in left-handed matchups. The only other left-handed options are Jake Diekman and Garrett Crochet. Chicago expects Crochet to miss at least the season's first month as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery.

Grifol Magic

In a revealing interview with The Athletic's James Fegan , the White Sox' new skipper discussed what he brings to the table and his expectations for the team's approach to the daily grind. Grifol preached a day-to-day approach to the game while building a culture around that mindset.

"I don't know what the culture was here last year, OK? But I know it takes culture to win a championship. That's what I know. What happened here last year, I have no idea. I wasn't here and I'm not even going to start to guess about the culture in here and what they needed and what they didn't have. It'd be foolish of me to talk about that. "However, I've never seen a team win a championship that they don't put the mic in these players' hands — I've never not seen a player say 'We love each other, we play for each other, we worked hard together, we fought for each other, and this started a long time ago.' Those are the comments. Doesn't matter what sport you have … it's the same thing over and over again. That's culture. I don't know what the culture was last year, but I know it takes good culture to accomplish what we want to accomplish."

White Sox fans have no choice but to wait and see if Grifol can deliver on the typical sports platitudes . Regardless, some may find his words reassuring and a departure from the messaging the Sox dugout spewed in 2022. The new skipper will have growing pains while remaining patient with a team that will undoubtedly have tough stretches throughout the year.

"We're going to look like 'What are these guys doing? They're not prepared,' at some point in time," Grifol said.

"The biggest key to this is understanding that we have to have short-term memory, flush what's happened, come out the next day, and be who we are. Don't worry about yesterday, just worry about what we have to do today. There's going to be some bad days."

What's On Tap Next?

The Chicago White Sox will face the Colorado Rockies Thursday at 2:05 PM CT. Lance Lynn will get the ball for Chicago, and fellow starting rotation mainstays Dylan Cease and Lucas Giolito are scheduled to pitch over the weekend .

