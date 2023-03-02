Jacoby Shaddix Let His Teenage Son Perform With Papa Roach After Losing Bet

Photo: Getty Images North America

It looks like there's another rock star in the Shaddix family. Papa Roach shared on Instagram that singer Jacoby Shaddix let his 18-year-old son Jagger perform with them after losing a "bet" (read: game of rock, paper, scissor). As the video in the post shows, the teenager proposed the bet, telling his dad if he beat him in the game he got to join him onstage for "Dead Cell." Jacoby agreed without hesitation and promptly lost. Cut to Jagger absolutely tearing it up onstage with his dad as they both screamed the lyrics to the Infest track.

"When you lose a bet and your son kills the show for a sold out crowd!" the band accurately captioned the post. As Consequence pointed out , the performance happened during Papa Roach's February 22 show at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The band is currently on its Rockzilla tour with Falling in Reverse , Hollywood Undead and Escape the Fate .

See Jacoby and Jagger rock out together and check out Papa Roach's remaining tour dates below.

Papa Roach 2023 Tour Dates

03/02 – Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre

03/03 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

03/05 – Seattle, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena