Jacoby Shaddix Let His Teenage Son Perform With Papa Roach After Losing Bet
By Katrina Nattress,
5 days ago
It looks like there's another rock star in the Shaddix family. Papa Roach shared on Instagram that singer Jacoby Shaddix let his 18-year-old son Jagger perform with them after losing a "bet" (read: game of rock, paper, scissor). As the video in the post shows, the teenager proposed the bet, telling his dad if he beat him in the game he got to join him onstage for "Dead Cell." Jacoby agreed without hesitation and promptly lost. Cut to Jagger absolutely tearing it up onstage with his dad as they both screamed the lyrics to the Infest track.
