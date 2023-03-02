Brewery, special events venue could open on Highway 20 in east Cherokee

A brewery with office, retail and restaurant space could be on the way to Highway 20 near Old Mill Road in east Cherokee County.

About three miles east of there, a business is seeking to open a special event venue.

Both proposed developments will require approval by Cherokee County officials. The county’s planning commission is scheduled to hold public hearings on zoning applications for the two projects Tuesday.

Freedom 20 Brewery, LLC is applying to rezone of a little over five acres at 11058 Cumming Highway, near Domino’s Pizza, from estate residential to general commercial. The business is also requesting a special use permit for a brewery with office, retail and restaurant space within the area.

The property currently has an older, 1,200 square foot barn, according to county documents.

If approved by county commissioners, the brewery would be called Freedom 20 Brewery. County documents indicate that the applicant proposes to build a 8,000 square-foot facility for the microbrewery, a 4,600 square-foot open pavilion with outdoor dining and recreation, and another building, 9,100 square feet, for future retail space.

In a separate application, Countryside Ventures, LLC is seeking to rezone 16.76 acres from agriculture single family residential to general commercial at 14045 Cumming Highway, near Hopewell Road. The applicant is also requesting a special use permit to build a 6,400 square feet of special event facility.

If approved by the county, the 117-seat facility would be called Countryside Ventures.

After Tuesday’s public hearing, the Cherokee County Planning Commission is expected to make a recommendation on each application to elected officials. The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners will make the final decision.

If the commission makes recommendations Tuesday, the two requests would likely be on the agenda for the April 4 board of commissioners meeting, Cherokee County spokesperson Erika Neldner said.

The following items are also scheduled for Tuesday’s planning commission meeting:

♦ Consideration of a request from FR Peachtree, LLC to rezone about 75.32 acres at 6541 Reinhardt College Parkway in Waleska from agriculture to R-40 zoning for a single-family detached neighborhood with 50 homes. The planning commission held a public hearing for the application last month. An additional public hearing is scheduled to be heard by the Waleska City Council March 20.

♦ A public hearing and consideration of a request by Maya Radovic for Hani Narmani to rezone about 9.14 acres on Cumming Highway and Wheeler Martin Drive near Canton from agricultural and R-80 residential to general commercial zoning, and a special use permit for a used car dealership

♦ A public hearing and consideration of a request from Benson Chambers for Iglesia De Dios Evangelio Completo, Inc. for a special use permit to allow the development of a place of worship on Pea Ridge Road. The church is also seeking concurrent variances: to allow a place of worship to have primary access from a local road; to allow the aggregate square footage of all buildings on the property to be greater than 10,000 square feet; to allow the 30-foot buffer to be disturbed and replanted where needed; and to allow for a multi-use sports field as an accessory use to the place of worship.

♦ A public hearing and consideration of a request to rezone about 4.24 acres at 14120 Fincher Road and 2116 Upper Burris Road near Waleska from R-80 residential to neighborhood commercial for a Dollar General.

♦ A public hearing and consideration of a request from Joseph Rajecki to rezone about 1.38 acres from R-80 to R-60 residential zoning at 5966 Vaughn Road in east Cherokee. This applicant was originally seeking R-40 zoning; in January the board of commissioners sent Rajecki’s application back to the planning commission.

The planning commission meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 1130 Bluffs Parkway in Canton. The meeting will also be available online at bit.ly/3Zh7C3B .