abovethelaw.com

This Lawyer's Advocacy May Have 'Snatched Victory From The Jaws Of Defeat' In The Student Loan Forgiveness Cases By Staci Zaretsky, 5 days ago

By Staci Zaretsky, 5 days ago

The Biden administration now seems more likely than not to win the cases. [Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar’s] preparation, poise and power were impressive. It was ...