Can Tom Izzo become 'Mr. March' once again for Michigan State?

The Spartans conclude their regular season this Saturday, and then it's tournament time...

When I look back at Tom Izzo’s 28-year run as the head men’s basketball coach at Michigan State University, perhaps the most understated feat is that each of Izzo’s four-year players, with the exception of the 2010 class, has played in at least one Final Four.

As seniors, that 2010 class, which included Adreian Payne, Keith Appling, Russell Bryd and Alex Gauna, reached the Elite Eight before losing to Connecticut – the eventual national champion.

The Spartans are used to securing a bid for the NCAA Tournament. This program is about to do it for the 25th consecutive time – the third-longest streak in history. Only Kansas’ active streak – which is about to be extended to 33 consecutive seasons – and a 27-year run by North Carolina (1975-2001) are longer than MSU’s current run of tournament bids.

Additionally, Izzo is about to set a new NCAA record with his 25th consecutive appearance. When Michigan State sees its name on ‘Selection Sunday’, Izzo will break a tie with Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, who led the Blue Devils to 24 consecutive appearances from 1996 to 2019.

The fact that reaching the NCAA Tournament is the bare-minimum requirement for the Spartans speaks to the level at which Izzo has built this program. Michigan State is one of the premier basketball programs in the nation.

With that being said, I can’t look at the 28-year picture and heap praise on Izzo without also looking at the results of these last three seasons and pointing out how things have changed.

The COVID-19 pandemic that erased the 2020 NCAA Tournament coincided with the departure of Michigan State seniors Cassius Winston and Nick Ward. In the two following years, the Spartans went 20-20 in Big Ten play and did not finish above seventh in the conference. MSU also went 6-7 in the month of March during those two seasons.

I’d argue this 2022-23 team is better than either of Izzo’s last two teams, yet Michigan State once again sits right around .500 in conference play at 10-8 with one game remaining. The Spartans may finish higher than seventh this season, but that has more to do with the fact that a mediocre Big Ten Conference has mostly cannibalized itself this season.

Michigan State kicks off the month of March on Saturday by hosting Ohio State, and then it’s tournament time. Can Izzo and the Spartans rediscover the March magic that has defined this program for much of the last three decades?

Fortunately, I think this team has the pieces to make a run. Michigan State has played its best offensive basketball since returning to action against Michigan back on Feb. 18. The Spartans are averaging 83.3 points per game in regulation over their last four games, after averaging 67.9 points per game in the prior 25 games.

Seniors Tyson Walker and Joey Hauser have shot the ball well throughout the season, and both guys are playing some of their best basketball right now. Walker and Hauser have each scored in double figures in the past seven games.

Additionally, sophomore Jaden Akins has put together perhaps the best two games of his Michigan State career in each of the last two outings. Akins scored a career-high 21 points while shooting a blazing 7-for-10 from the floor and 4-for-4 from three-point range in the Spartans’ overtime loss to Iowa. The sophomore followed that up by scoring 17 points and shooting 5-of-9 from deep in a win over Nebraska.

Akins recent surge in scoring is a major reason why the Spartans have been able to put more points on the board over their last four games. If the sophomore can give MSU a third consistent scoring option alongside Walker and Hauser, this becomes a very dangerous basketball team.

While the offense has provided reason for optimism, Michigan State must rediscover the defensive intensity that it leaned on so heavily before the pause ahead of the Michigan game. The Spartans have surrendered 79.3 points per game in regulation over their last four games, after allowing just 64.6 points per game in their previous 25.

Defense CARRIED this team through much of the season, and that gives me reason to believe that Michigan State can return to being an excellent defensive team this month. If that happens, and the Spartans continue to shoot the ball the way they have over these last four games, this team can compete with anyone in America.

March has arrived. It’s time to find out if that still means something in East Lansing.