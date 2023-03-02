HOLTVILLE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Exactly two years ago, 24 migrants were jam-packed inside a maroon Expedition truck when it crashed with a gravel truck.

13 people died including the driver and 12 others were injured.

"Right now there's a makeshift memorial set up with flowers and crosses next to Highway 115 and Norrish Road to remember those who lost their lives," said Erick Montoya, an immigration activist.

And many activists come to pay respects like Erick Montoya from Imperial County.

"We still have the memories here and we are hoping to create a permanent structure to honor them with dignity at the sight of the tragic death and it will never be forgotten," said Montoya.

The Mexican Consulate in Calexico says since the crash, it's focused on informing people about the dangers of crossing the border illegally.

"We've had public campaign that targets the population both sides of the border to let people know what the risks are," Mario Beltran, Mexico Consulate Deputy.

The suspect Jose Cruz Noguez from Mexicali was arrested following the crash.

He was charged with conspiracy to bring migrants to the U.S. causing serious bodily injury and placing lives at risk.

Noguez is currently in a federal prison.

We're still working to confirm when he will be back in court.

The post Two-year anniversary of migrant crash in Holtville appeared first on KYMA .