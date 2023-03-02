Open in App
Dallas, TX
See more from this location?
All 76ers

Joel Embiid Remains on 76ers' Injury Report vs. Dallas Mavericks

By Justin Grasso,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05wcIm_0l5cBGhP00

Joel Embiid is still on the injury report for Thursday's game, but his status has been upgraded.

Joel Embiid continues to deal with foot soreness down the stretch of the regular season. While it was a promising sign to see that Embiid was able to play in the 2023 NBA All-Star game after initially leaving the door open for a possible absence due to his foot, the soreness still seems to be lingering.

Embiid was left off of the Sixers’ injury report in the first three games back from the break. The big man played in the matchups against the Memphis Grizzlies, Boston Celtics , and Miami Heat on Monday night. During that small stretch, Embiid played without limitations, averaging 37 minutes on the court.

Although Embiid was initially left off of the Sixers’ injury report for Wednesday night’s rematch against the Miami Heat, the team added him on Wednesday afternoon. Once again battling foot soreness, Embiid was viewed as questionable going into the matchup.

It was the same trend as always; before the game, Doc Rivers would mention that Embiid would go through pregame warmups before determining his playing status. For 11 straight games, Embiid went through the same process. Each time, he ended up playing.

This time was different, though. Rather than warming up before suiting up and playing, Embiid was downgraded from questionable to out. He missed his first outing since January 21, when the big man sat out due to foot soreness against the Sacramento Kings.

Will Embiid miss Thursday’s back-to-back matchup against the Dallas Mavericks ? It seems unlikely.

According to the Sixers’ injury report, the six-time All-Star has been upgraded to probable for the matchup. Barring any setbacks during pregame warmups, Embiid should be good to go on Thursday night when the Sixers tip-off against the Mavericks at 7:30 PM ET.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
Bucks Coach Singles Out Georges Niang After Sixers' Upset Win
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Sixers' Joel Embiid Focused On 'Right Things', Not MVP
Philadelphia, PA2 hours ago
James Harden Makes 76ers History in Monday’s Win vs. Pacers
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bucks’ Jrue Holiday Issues Props to Sixers Star James Harden
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Mother left 2 young children home alone for nearly 2 months: Police
Roman Forest, TX25 days ago
Suzanne Crough: The Sad, Tragic Death of "The Partridge Family" Star
Laughlin, NV3 days ago
2 AFC teams favored to land Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL18 hours ago
76ers vs. Timberwolves: Game Odds, Players To Watch Tuesday
Minneapolis, MN16 hours ago
Pacers’ Coach Feels For NBA Officials Reffing Embiid, Harden
Indianapolis, IN17 hours ago
76ers vs. Pacers: Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker’s Playing Status
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
76ers vs. Timberwolves: Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker Questionable
Philadelphia, PA20 hours ago
Doc Rivers Emphasizes 76ers' Bench Role in Win vs. Bucks
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
76ers vs. Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner Could Sit Out
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Who Is Sixers' Third Head of Key Trio? Doc Rivers Discusses
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Joel Embiid’s Sharpshooting Helps Sixers Dominate Timberwolves
Philadelphia, PA4 hours ago
Pacers Proud to Battle With ‘Championship Contending’ 76ers
Indianapolis, IN23 hours ago
Tyrese Haliburton Sums Up Loss to Sixers: ‘They Have Embiid’
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
76ers Add James Harden to Injury Report vs. Timberwolves
Philadelphia, PA21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy