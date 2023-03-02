Joel Embiid Remains on 76ers' Injury Report vs. Dallas Mavericks

Joel Embiid is still on the injury report for Thursday's game, but his status has been upgraded.

Joel Embiid continues to deal with foot soreness down the stretch of the regular season. While it was a promising sign to see that Embiid was able to play in the 2023 NBA All-Star game after initially leaving the door open for a possible absence due to his foot, the soreness still seems to be lingering.

Embiid was left off of the Sixers’ injury report in the first three games back from the break. The big man played in the matchups against the Memphis Grizzlies, Boston Celtics , and Miami Heat on Monday night. During that small stretch, Embiid played without limitations, averaging 37 minutes on the court.

Although Embiid was initially left off of the Sixers’ injury report for Wednesday night’s rematch against the Miami Heat, the team added him on Wednesday afternoon. Once again battling foot soreness, Embiid was viewed as questionable going into the matchup.

It was the same trend as always; before the game, Doc Rivers would mention that Embiid would go through pregame warmups before determining his playing status. For 11 straight games, Embiid went through the same process. Each time, he ended up playing.

This time was different, though. Rather than warming up before suiting up and playing, Embiid was downgraded from questionable to out. He missed his first outing since January 21, when the big man sat out due to foot soreness against the Sacramento Kings.

Will Embiid miss Thursday’s back-to-back matchup against the Dallas Mavericks ? It seems unlikely.

According to the Sixers’ injury report, the six-time All-Star has been upgraded to probable for the matchup. Barring any setbacks during pregame warmups, Embiid should be good to go on Thursday night when the Sixers tip-off against the Mavericks at 7:30 PM ET.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .