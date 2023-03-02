NFL Combine Media Availability: Cornerbacks

I sat down with five draft cornerbacks to talk about their technique and discuss their overall game.

The Indianapolis Colts obviously need a young quarterback with their first pick in this upcoming NFL Draft, but cornerback is another need for this team this offseason. Brandon Facyson is unlikely to return and Kenny Moore II's status is up in the air, which leaves the Colts with needs at both slot and outside cornerback.

Luckily, this is a strong cornerback draft class in 2023. The class is deep from top to bottom, so General Manager Chris Ballard should be able to find some quality players at these key positions of need.

I am at the NFL Combine this year, so I asked a few questions to five of the cornerbacks in attendance. Ideally these interviews would have been a bit longer, but it is hard to start a dialogue in the media scrum. Still, I was able to get in a few technical questions about these players' mindset/skill.

The cornerbacks featured in the video below are:

Kaevon Merriweather (Iowa) : Merriweather is a smart and savvy defensive back that was a selected as a First Team All-American by Pro Football Focus in 2022. He is a mature guy that reminds me a lot of Khari Willis with how he handled questions and presented himself.

Kei'Trel Clark (Louisville) : Clark is an undersized slot cornerback that plays much bigger than his frame would suggest. He earned All-ACC honors twice in his collegiate career. Clark also said (off video) that Kenny Moore II is a player that he has always studied when looking at NFL guys.

Rejzohn Wright (Oregon State) : Wright is a lengthy cornerback that loves to attack opposing wide receivers in press coverage. He was a First Team All-PAC-12 honoree in 2022 for the Beavers. He is a must watch every time he speaks, especially with the first answer he gave me in this interview.

Lance Boykin (Coastal Carolina) : Boykin is another big corner that loves to attack in press coverage (catching the theme?). He was an All-Sun Belt Second Team honoree this past season. Boykin is a confident player that believes he is capable of anything in the NFL. That is the type of personality that is needed to play in the league.

A.J Johnson (Virginia) : Johnson is a bigger cornerback prospect that gets after it in all phases. He was a First Team All-ACC honoree in his final season this past Fall. He is a quiet and reserved player that absolutely knows his stuff when it comes to technique. I was able to get a good chunk of time with him at the end of the video below.

Full Video of Interview Clips:

Learn more about these five players and many, many more by pre-ordering the Indy Draft Guide!

The most comprehensive Colts draft coverage you can find anywhere releases April 10th, 2023.

Pre-order now with this special discount code!

Follow Zach on Twitter @ZachHicks2 .

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook .