Open in App
Tuscaloosa, AL
See more from this location?
BamaCentral

How to Watch: No. 2 Alabama Basketball at No. 24 Texas AM

By Katie Windham,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qJDpH_0l5c6kYJ00

With the SEC title already secured, the Crimson Tide wraps up the regular season on the road against the Aggies.

Alabama may have wrapped up the regular season SEC title with its win over Auburn Wednesday night , but there is still one game remaining on the regular season schedule. And it's against the team that was closest in contention with the Crimson Tide for the regular season crown.

It also just so happens to be the only SEC team Nate Oats has a losing record against. No. 2 Alabama will close out the regular season with a road trip at No. 24 Texas A&M this Saturday. The Crimson Tide has never played at Reed Arena in the Oats tenure.

Here's everything you need to know about this Saturday's game:

How to Watch Alabama vs. Arkansas

Who : No. 2 Alabama (26-4, 16-1 SEC) vs. No. 24 Texas A&M (22-8, 14-3 SEC)

When: 11 a.m. CT, Saturday

Where : Reed Arena, College Station, Texas

TV : CBS

Live Stream : fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio : Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart; Analyst: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

Series: Alabama leads 12-10

Last Meeting: It has been a year since the Crimson Tide and Aggies last met on the hardwood. The lone meeting last season happened for Alabama's last home game on March 2. Texas A&M spoiled the home finale, using a 50-point second half to blow out Alabama 87-71.

Last Time Out, Alabama: Behind 24 points from Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama overcame a 17-point second half deficit to beat Auburn in overtime and win the SEC title outright. Brandon Miller, Noah Clowney and Mark Sears all added 17 points. The Crimson Tide won 90-85 to complete the series sweep over the Tigers.

Last Time Out, Texas A&M : The Aggies trailed by as much as 12 in the first half on the road against SEC bottom-dweller Ole Miss. The Rebels took Texas A&M down to the wire, but the Aggies managed to hang on for the 69-61 win. Tyrece Radford led Texas A&M with 13 points.

Alabama leaders:

  • Scoring: Brandon Miller (19.6 ppg)
  • Rebounding: Noah Clowney (8.2 rpg)
  • Assists: Jahvon Quinerly (3.7 apg)

Texas A&M leaders:

  • Scoring: Wade Taylor IV (15.9 ppg)
  • Rebounding: Dexter Dennis (5.6 rpg)
  • Assists: Wade Taylor IV (4.2 apg)
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
Three Games in Three Days: No. 1 Alabama's Path to its Eighth SEC Tournament Title
Tuscaloosa, AL3 hours ago
Alabama Makes a Strong Impression on 2027 Quarterback Brady Edmunds
Tuscaloosa, AL20 hours ago
The Extra Point: Evaluating Alabama's SEC Tournament Path
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Tuscaloosa, AL9 hours ago
March Madness May Give Alabama a Chance to Vanquish Its Biggest Ghost: All Things CW
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Two Top Tennessee Prospects Have Alabama in Their Sights
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Alabama Basketball Slips in Latest AP Top 25, Coaches Poll
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
An Opponent Finally Scores, but Alabama Softball Defeats Western Michigan 3-1
Tuscaloosa, AL15 hours ago
Lauren Esman Living 'Dream Come True' with Alabama Softball
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Montana Fouts Earns Wilson/NFCA D1 Pitcher of the Week Honors
Tuscaloosa, AL20 hours ago
Alabama Basketball: Key Focuses Heading into the SEC Tournament
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Who Should Win SEC Coach of the Year? Just a Minute
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
No. 1 Ranked Interior Offensive Lineman Puts Alabama in his Top 14
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Montana Fouts Throws Second Solo Perfect Game
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Crimson Tikes: Digital Asset
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Nick Saban Calls for More NIL Regulations, Questions Direction of College Football
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Pitching Dominates Crimson Classic as Alabama Softball Completes Doubleheader, Weekend Sweep
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Jahmyr Gibbs Runs One of Fastest 40 Times at NFL Combine
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
No. 20 Alabama Baseball Holds Off UIC to Finish Weekend Sweep
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Live Updates: No. 20 Alabama Baseball vs. UIC (Game 3)
Montgomery, AL2 days ago
The Extra Point: What's Next for Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs?
Tuscaloosa, AL18 hours ago
BamaCentral Wins Three Associated Press Sports Editors Awards
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Is Tuscaloosa getting A Buc-ee’s?
Tuscaloosa, AL7 days ago
GALLERY: Severe storms cause damage across central Alabama
Tuscaloosa, AL4 days ago
Dozens of trees down in Tuscaloosa because of strong storm
Tuscaloosa, AL4 days ago
Birmingham activist plans to transform former school into family resource center
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Live Severe Weather Updates to Help Alabamians Stay Aware
Birmingham, AL5 days ago
Gourmet biscuit franchise opens first Alabama location, second coming soon
Hoover, AL7 days ago
This Alabama restaurant takes pimento cheese to the next level
Birmingham, AL6 days ago
City employee struck by car in Brookside
Birmingham, AL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy