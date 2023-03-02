How to Watch: No. 2 Alabama Basketball at No. 24 Texas AM

With the SEC title already secured, the Crimson Tide wraps up the regular season on the road against the Aggies.

Alabama may have wrapped up the regular season SEC title with its win over Auburn Wednesday night , but there is still one game remaining on the regular season schedule. And it's against the team that was closest in contention with the Crimson Tide for the regular season crown.

It also just so happens to be the only SEC team Nate Oats has a losing record against. No. 2 Alabama will close out the regular season with a road trip at No. 24 Texas A&M this Saturday. The Crimson Tide has never played at Reed Arena in the Oats tenure.

Here's everything you need to know about this Saturday's game:

How to Watch Alabama vs. Arkansas

Who : No. 2 Alabama (26-4, 16-1 SEC) vs. No. 24 Texas A&M (22-8, 14-3 SEC)

When: 11 a.m. CT, Saturday

Where : Reed Arena, College Station, Texas

TV : CBS

Live Stream : fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio : Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart; Analyst: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

Series: Alabama leads 12-10

Last Meeting: It has been a year since the Crimson Tide and Aggies last met on the hardwood. The lone meeting last season happened for Alabama's last home game on March 2. Texas A&M spoiled the home finale, using a 50-point second half to blow out Alabama 87-71.

Last Time Out, Alabama: Behind 24 points from Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama overcame a 17-point second half deficit to beat Auburn in overtime and win the SEC title outright. Brandon Miller, Noah Clowney and Mark Sears all added 17 points. The Crimson Tide won 90-85 to complete the series sweep over the Tigers.

Last Time Out, Texas A&M : The Aggies trailed by as much as 12 in the first half on the road against SEC bottom-dweller Ole Miss. The Rebels took Texas A&M down to the wire, but the Aggies managed to hang on for the 69-61 win. Tyrece Radford led Texas A&M with 13 points.

Alabama leaders:

Scoring: Brandon Miller (19.6 ppg)

Rebounding: Noah Clowney (8.2 rpg)

Assists: Jahvon Quinerly (3.7 apg)

Texas A&M leaders:

Scoring: Wade Taylor IV (15.9 ppg)

Rebounding: Dexter Dennis (5.6 rpg)