Bradley Grabs MVC Awards Wednesday

ST. LOUIS (MWBD/WYZZ) — Bradley picked up a couple of big honors at the Missouri Valley Awards dinner Wednesday night.

After leading his school to its first Valley regular season title since 1996, Brian Wardle was named MVC coach of the year. And junior center Rienk Mast was voted first team all-conference.

Malevy Leons was named the MVC defensive player of the year and was voted to the Valley’s all-conference second team. Transfer guard Duke Deen was named to the MVC’s All-Newcomer squad.

