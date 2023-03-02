Michael B. Jordan’s Net Worth In 2023 and How the 'Creed' Star Made It

From superhero movies to prestige dramas, is there anything he can’t do?

Michael B. Jordan 's net worth is the subject of a lot of interest. The star has proven himself to be one of the most talented actors of his generation. And with him being named PEOPLE Magazine ’s “Sexiest Man Alive” in 2021, he’s proven he’s easy on the eyes too.

The handsome actor has earned critical acclaim for his performances across genres — from superhero movies to intense dramas. Now that he’s making his directorial debut with Creed III , it looks like he’s set to conquer another Hollywood feat. We have to wonder—how much has Jordan banked over the years?

Here is all you need to know about Michael B. Jordan’s net worth.

How did Michael B. Jordan become famous?

Michael B. Jordan has been working in the entertainment industry for longer than you may think. He started out as a child model before beginning his career as a child actor in 1999. He booked guest-starring roles on several series, including The Sopranos , with his first principal film role following in 2001’s Hardball .

Jordan’s first taste of fame and critical acclaim came in 2002 with his arc on HBO’s The Wire as Wallace, a teen drug dealer. In 2003, he replaced his future Black Panther costar Chadwick Boseman in the role of Reggie Montgomery on All My Children , remaining with the show until 2006. Guest appearances on series like CSI , Without a Trace and Cold Case continued throughout the next few years. In 2009, he landed a role on the TV adaptation of the hit film Friday Night Lights and stayed with the series until it ended in 2011.

A lead role in the sleeper hit Chronicle in 2012 helped raise Jordan’s profile as a film star. The following year, the actor would appear in what many consider his breakout role, that of real- life shooting victim Oscar Grant in Fruitvale Station . Jordan earned critical acclaim for his role in the film, which marked his first collaboration with writer/director Ryan Coogler , who would go on to direct Jordan in several films, including Creed and Black Panther .

What is Michael B. Jordan's net worth in 2023?

According to Celebrity Net Worth , Michael B. Jordan’s net worth in 2023 is $25 million. Jordan has earned this money mainly through his successful career as an actor, though he has worked as a model, and executive producer and has recently turned to directing.

How much did Michael B. Jordan get paid for Black Panther ?

Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger in "Black Panther" Marvel Studios

Michael B. Jordan was reportedly paid $2 million plus a percentage of the film’s backend profits for his role in 2018’s Black Panther . Considering the movie went on to earn over $1.3 billion worldwide, we can imagine Jordan ended up with quite a pretty penny when all was said and done!

How much did Michael B. Jordan get paid for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ?

Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Marvel Studios

Despite his character’s ultimate fate in 2018’s Black Panther , the filmmakers still managed to find a way to bring Michael B. Jordan back (albeit in a cameo) for 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever . It is not publicly known how much the actor was paid for his appearance in the sequel. Considering his small amount of screen time and the film’s sentimental nature due to the loss of Chadwick Boseman, we can imagine Jordan may have been more willing to do the cameo for a pay cut from his normal salary. He could have been paid in the high hundreds of thousands for the role.

How much did Michael B. Jordan get paid for Creed ?

Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed in "Creed" Warner Bros.

It is not public knowledge how much Michael B. Jordan was paid for his starring role in 2015’s Creed . As Jordan was still at the start of his superstar film career at the time he was cast, it is likely he was paid in the high hundreds of thousands for his role, but probably not over $1 million up front.

How much did Michael B. Jordan make from Creed 2 ?

Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed in "Creed II" Warner Bros.

To appear in the sequel film Creed II in 2018, Michael B. Jordan was reportedly paid between $3 million and $4 million.

How much did Michael B. Jordan make for Creed III ?

Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed in "Creed III" MGM

For 2023’s Creed III , Jordan has taken on the role of director in addition to starring in the film. It has been reported he earned $5 million upfront for the film, but he likely has a deal that includes a percentage of the film’s profits as well.

Jordan has talked before about wanting to keep making Creed sequels for the time being. “If I’m lucky. I want to keep making them as long as they’re good. I always want to keep my finger on the pulse—42 years, I mean, who knows?”

How much did Michael B. Jordan make for Without Remorse ?

Michael B. Jordan in "Without Remorse" Amazon Prime Studios

Michael B. Jordan reportedly received a huge salary boost for his role in 2021’s Without Remorse . The actor apparently earned $15 million for his role in the film.

How much did Michael B. Jordan make from Space Jam ?

It is not known how much Michael B. Jordan was paid for his tongue-in-cheek cameo role in 2021’s Space Jam: A New Legacy .

Producer Sev Ohanian spoke about how the cameo ended up happening. "Look, if you're gonna have a Michael Jordan in your movie, you're gonna want Michael A. Jordan, right? The Jordan. But if you have the opportunity to have this incredible joke that's 25-plus years in the making, how could you not? It was the perfect, looniest addition to the film, and honestly, I just can't wait to be in the theatre and watch audiences experience it live."

