'Hunger Games' Actress Says She Was Sexually Assaulted While Filming Final Movie

The 'traumatic event' allegedly took place during the production of 'Mockingjay Part 2.'

Jena Malone is sharing her truth about an alleged incident of sexual assault that she says took place during the production of the final Hunger Games film .

Malone, known for starring as Johanna Mason in the dystopian movie franchise, opened up about the "traumatic event" in a new Instagram post, revealing that she was sexually assaulted by someone she worked with on Mockingjay Part 2 .

Starting her caption out with a trigger warning, Malone shared a scenic photo from France, which she said was taken right after the 2015 film wrapped. "We were shooting in a beautiful estate in the countryside of France and I asked the driver to let me out in this field so I could cry and capture this exact moment," she wrote.

View the original article to see embedded media.

"Even tho this time in Paris was extremely hard for me, was going thru a bad break up and also was sexually assaulted by someone I had worked with, I was so full of gratitude for this project, the people I became close with and this amazing part I got to play," she candidly stated. "A swirling mix of emotions im only now just learning to sort thru."

The Goliath actress , now 38, continued, "I wish [the film] wasn’t tied to such a traumatic event for me but that is the real wildness of life I I [sic] guess. How to hold the chaos with the beauty. I’ve worked very hard to heal and learn thru restorative justice, how to make peace with the person who violated me and make peace with myself."

"It’s been hard to talk about the Hunger Games and Johanna Mason without feeling the sharpness of this moment in time but I’m ready to move thru it and reclaim the joy and accomplishment I felt," she added.

Before closing her message, Malone made a point to send her support to other survivors who may have gone through something similar: "I want to say I'm here for anyone who needs to talk or vent or open uncommunicated spaces within themselves. Please dm me if you need a safe space to be heard."

Malone was met with an abundance of support and kind words in the comments on her post, including one from fellow Hunger Games star Willow Shields , who played Primrose Everdeen in the Jennifer Lawrence -led movie series.

"This post has me at a loss of words. I understand and I hope that though the process is so slow you are okay Jena ❤️" Shields wrote.

Other celebrities, including Sophia Bush , also supported Malone by double-tapping the post.

Next: 'Hunger Games' Prequel 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Cast Announced