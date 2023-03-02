Nicole Scherzinger Is a Timeless Beauty in 'Harlem Renaissance'-Inspired Diamond Outfit
By Sammi Burke,
5 days ago
As Taylor Swift would say, she 'can make the whole place shimmer.'
Nicole Scherzinger is simply shining in her latest Instagram video, featuring the musician in a crystal flapper-style dress.
Taking to the social media platform late in the evening on Wednesday, March 1, she uploaded a flashy video montage wearing the gorgeous 'fit, set to the song "Escapism" by 070 Shake and Raye.
A camera filter brought out the sparkle and shine across the entirety of the dress and chandelier earrings as she posed and grooved for the camera, wrapped in a white fur shawl and accessorized with a bright emerald green ring and fishnet tights, tucked into a pair of nude pumps.
She captioned the video with a series of diamond emojis, "💎💎💎," which was more than fitting for the Gatsby-era look, which undoubtedly made the whole place shimmer even without the filter.
Fellow social media users were in agreement that the singer, 44, was a vision in the glittering ensemble.
"Stealing the show!!!" one accused her in the comments.
"Shine bright like a diamond ✨💎," another wrote, referencing the popular Rihanna lyrics .
"Gosh I love the 1920s look on you! 🖤🤩," a third said, complimenting the vintage vibe.
The former Pussycat Dolls frontwoman was originally spotted in the outfit back in January on a Los Angeles sidewalk, looking serious as she seemed to head either to or from her car.
