Open in App
California State
See more from this location?
Parade

Nicole Scherzinger Is a Timeless Beauty in 'Harlem Renaissance'-Inspired Diamond Outfit

By Sammi Burke,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AYSlR_0l5c3GRg00

As Taylor Swift would say, she 'can make the whole place shimmer.'

Nicole Scherzinger is simply shining in her latest Instagram video, featuring the musician in a crystal flapper-style dress.

Taking to the social media platform late in the evening on Wednesday, March 1, she uploaded a flashy video montage wearing the gorgeous 'fit, set to the song "Escapism" by 070 Shake and Raye.

A camera filter brought out the sparkle and shine across the entirety of the dress and chandelier earrings as she posed and grooved for the camera, wrapped in a white fur shawl and accessorized with a bright emerald green ring and fishnet tights, tucked into a pair of nude pumps.

She captioned the video with a series of diamond emojis, "💎💎💎," which was more than fitting for the Gatsby-era look, which undoubtedly made the whole place shimmer even without the filter.

Fellow social media users were in agreement that the singer, 44, was a vision in the glittering ensemble.

"Stealing the show!!!" one accused her in the comments.

"Shine bright like a diamond ✨💎," another wrote, referencing the popular Rihanna lyrics .

"Gosh I love the 1920s look on you! 🖤🤩," a third said, complimenting the vintage vibe.

The former Pussycat Dolls frontwoman was originally spotted in the outfit back in January on a Los Angeles sidewalk, looking serious as she seemed to head either to or from her car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RQ5iY_0l5c3GRg00
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 25: Nicole Scherzinger is seen on January 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by zerojack/Star Max/GC Images)

zerojack/Star Max/Getty Images

Scherzinger has been loving the old-fashioned looks of late, rocking a '70s glam gown reminiscent of a disco ball on a recent episode of The Masked Singer , which premiered its most recent season on Feb. 15.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL15 hours ago
Susan Lucci Is a Showstopper in Corset and Sparkly Sheer Skirt
New York City, NY11 hours ago
See the Fun Fashion from the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards Red Carpet
Santa Monica, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy