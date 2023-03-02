Nicole Scherzinger Is a Timeless Beauty in 'Harlem Renaissance'-Inspired Diamond Outfit

As Taylor Swift would say, she 'can make the whole place shimmer.'

Nicole Scherzinger is simply shining in her latest Instagram video, featuring the musician in a crystal flapper-style dress.

Taking to the social media platform late in the evening on Wednesday, March 1, she uploaded a flashy video montage wearing the gorgeous 'fit, set to the song "Escapism" by 070 Shake and Raye.

A camera filter brought out the sparkle and shine across the entirety of the dress and chandelier earrings as she posed and grooved for the camera, wrapped in a white fur shawl and accessorized with a bright emerald green ring and fishnet tights, tucked into a pair of nude pumps.

She captioned the video with a series of diamond emojis, "💎💎💎," which was more than fitting for the Gatsby-era look, which undoubtedly made the whole place shimmer even without the filter.

Fellow social media users were in agreement that the singer, 44, was a vision in the glittering ensemble.

"Stealing the show!!!" one accused her in the comments.

"Shine bright like a diamond ✨💎," another wrote, referencing the popular Rihanna lyrics .

"Gosh I love the 1920s look on you! 🖤🤩," a third said, complimenting the vintage vibe.

The former Pussycat Dolls frontwoman was originally spotted in the outfit back in January on a Los Angeles sidewalk, looking serious as she seemed to head either to or from her car.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 25: Nicole Scherzinger is seen on January 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by zerojack/Star Max/GC Images) zerojack/Star Max/Getty Images

Scherzinger has been loving the old-fashioned looks of late, rocking a '70s glam gown reminiscent of a disco ball on a recent episode of The Masked Singer , which premiered its most recent season on Feb. 15.