Watch Pat Sajak Accidentally Terrify a 'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant

Whether she won or not, this contestant deserves emotional damages!

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak gave one contestant more than she bargained for when she signed up to be on the show.

In a new clip—shared by the show on March 1— Wheel of Fortune made it clear that the game show isn't necessarily the right place for introverts. Specifically, Sajak is seen stepping up to one contestant, named Nina , who gets easily startled by the longtime TV personality.

"Hi, how ya doin'?" Sajak cheerfully calls out, before an unsuspecting Nina shouts in fear in response. Of course, seeing Nina so surprised only startles Sajak in turn.

"Oh, I'm-" he cuts himself off with a laugh, as Nina gasps, "Oh, hello!"

Thankfully, Sajak shook off the awkward moment with a joke : "I work here!"

"Every introvert watching this is like ... yep," the show captioned the startling clip, acknowledging the fear struck into the hearts of non-extroverts everywhere.

Of course, it didn't take long for fans to weigh in on the encounter in the comments. "That was funny," one follower wrote. "He snuck right up on her!"

Another chimed in with just emojis, adding, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥"

It's been a big week for Wheel of Fortune .

The host made headlines recently after he was overwhelmed by the exuberant energy of one teen contestant . After one contestant, named Ross , played a strong game, Sajak quipped, "There's really no need for me at all."

One fan even declared: "Can you bring Ross on as host when Pat retires?"

Not a bad idea!

