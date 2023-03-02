Open in App
Washington State
WSB Radio

Justice Dept says Trump can be sued over Jan. 6 insurrection

5 days ago
(WASHINGTON, DC.) CBS News reports that former President Donald Trump can, in fact, be sued in civil lawsuits over his involvement with the riot and subsequent insurrection on January 6, 2021. The Justice Department said so on Monday, rejecting Trump’s claims of absolute immunity against civil action.

The legal memo specifically said that the Justice Department has not determined that Trump should be held liable, criminally or civilly, for the Capitol breach and loss of life. They reiterated that the position of the Justice Department is to not categorically throw out such lawsuits based on immunity, not that they are necessarily valid on their merits.

Several members of Congress and U.S. Capitol Police officers have already brought legal action against Trump, alleging that his speech on the White House Ellipse lead directly to the mob which stormed the U.S. Capitol Building.


