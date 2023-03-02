Open in App
Cornelius, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Former high school coach facing more charges for sex crimes with students

By WSOCTV.com News Staff,

5 days ago
A former coach at Lake Norman High School who was arrested last year for indecent liberties with a student is now facing additional charges after more victims came forward.

Thomas Patrick Strahan of Cornelius was accused of leaving a voicemail message for a student about sexual acts with her, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. At the time, Strahan was a coach with the school’s softball team and wasn’t a teacher.

Jail records obtained by Channel 9 on Thursday say that Strahan is facing six additional charges for indecent liberties with a student. Those charges were added Wednesday, and he was arrested in Mecklenburg County.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 9 that an investigator took out the warrants but wasn’t told that Strahan had been arrested.

“I want to thank you for making us aware of this arrest,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement to Channel 9. “These charges stem from the initial investigation with additional victims who came forward.”

Strahan was in custody as of Thursday. A $250,000 bond was attached to one charge, but the other charges have no bond.

