Biden says he won’t veto effort to rescind DC crime law amid Democratic divide on the issue

By Ted BarrettPhil MattinglyClare ForanLauren Fox,

5 days ago
President Joe Biden surprised Democratic senators Thursday when he told them that he won't veto GOP-led legislation to rescind a controversial Washington, DC, crime law,...
