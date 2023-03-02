Open in App
Lufthansa Flight Hit With 'Significant Turbulence' Forced To Divert To Dulles Airport

By Zak Failla,

5 days ago
Dulles Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Joe Ravi

Several people were taken to area hospitals with various injuries when their overseas flight had to be diverted to Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday night due to severe turbulence.

Lufthansa flight 469, which was heading from Austin, Texas to Frankfurt Germany, was forced to make an emergency stop in the DMV region after hitting turbulence tens of thousands of feet over Tennessee, according to an FAA spokesperson.

The “severe" turbulence was reported less than two hours into the flight, despite seemingly clear skies during the flight. It landed at Dulles at approximately 9:10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1.

In total, seven people were evaluated and transported to area hospitals for treatment of non-disclosed injuries. Others were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

According to officials, the emergency landing was a precautionary measure, and passengers were being re-booked on flights the following day to accommodate them.

"Lufthansa regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers,” the airline said in a statement. “The safety and well-being of passengers and crew members is Lufthansa's top priority at all times.”

The FAA is investigating the incident, according to a spokesperson for the agency.

