yourbasin.com

Quick goes to Vegas; Bruins get Bertuzzi before NHL deadline By JOHN WAWROW and STEPHEN WHYNO, Associated Press, 5 days ago

By JOHN WAWROW and STEPHEN WHYNO, Associated Press, 5 days ago

Jonathan Quick is on the move again, back to the Pacific Division to solve the Vegas Golden Knights’ latest goaltending quandary. Vegas acquired Quick from ...