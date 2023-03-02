Open in App
Toms River, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Upcoming Trips Via Bill Morano Tours

By Jersey Shore Online,

5 days ago
TOMS RIVER – Below is a list of upcoming trips hosted by Bill Morano Tours. Some dates and prices are subject to change. Includes deluxe motorcoach transportation. Overnight tour prices include hotels and are per person double occupancy. Toms River Departures. Free parking available. Call for a free brochure at 732-278-2059. For more information, visit moranotours.net.

Day Trips:

  • March 11 – Philadelphia Flower Show “Garden Electric” – $88. Show returns indoors at the convention center. Includes admission.
  • April 30 – Wind Creek Casino Bethlehem, PA – $44. Guests receive $25 to $30 slot play.
  • May 6 – Amish Country Lancaster, PA – $85. Includes Shady Maple lunch, plus visit Bird-in-Hand Bake Shop and Kitchen Kettle Village.
  • June 7 – Day in Cape May, NJ – $99. Includes lunch at Lobster House and Historic District Trolley Tour.
  • June 28, July 9 – Sight & Sound Theater “Moses” – $137. Main floor seats. Includes buffet lunch at Shady Maple.
  • July 22 – New York Yankees vs. K.C. Royals – $133. Good seats.

Multi-Day Trips:

  • May 20 to 26 – Seven-day Kentucky and Nashville’s “Music City” – $1,079. Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry, General Jackson lunch and Show Cruise, Guided tour of Historic Lexington, KY and Horse Racing Park. Also, Noah’s “Ark Encounter,” Bourbon Distillery Tour and Tasing. Plus, West Virginia, “The Mountain State” Gandy Dancer Dinner Show. Includes 11 meals too! Good package. Great Price!
  • June 18 to 21 – Four-day Cape Code and Martha’s Vineyard – $789.
  • July 11 to 13 – Three-day Finger Lakes, NY – $675.
  • September 17 to 20 – Four-day Coastal Maine – $749. Old Orchard Beach (three nights), Portland, Casco Bay Cruise, Kennebunkport.
