Upcoming Trips Via Bill Morano Tours

TOMS RIVER – Below is a list of upcoming trips hosted by Bill Morano Tours. Some dates and prices are subject to change. Includes deluxe motorcoach transportation. Overnight tour prices include hotels and are per person double occupancy. Toms River Departures. Free parking available. Call for a free brochure at 732-278-2059. For more information, visit moranotours.net.

Day Trips:

March 11 – Philadelphia Flower Show “Garden Electric” – $88. Show returns indoors at the convention center. Includes admission.

April 30 – Wind Creek Casino Bethlehem, PA – $44. Guests receive $25 to $30 slot play.

May 6 – Amish Country Lancaster, PA – $85. Includes Shady Maple lunch, plus visit Bird-in-Hand Bake Shop and Kitchen Kettle Village.

June 7 – Day in Cape May, NJ – $99. Includes lunch at Lobster House and Historic District Trolley Tour.

June 28, July 9 – Sight & Sound Theater "Moses" – $137. Main floor seats. Includes buffet lunch at Shady Maple.

July 22 – New York Yankees vs. K.C. Royals – $133. Good seats.

Multi-Day Trips: