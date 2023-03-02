Open in App
Miami, FL
See more from this location?
communitynewspapers.com

Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami Brings “Possible” to Moss Center as Part of Spring 2023 ‘Salon Series’

By Community News Releases,

5 days ago
Following November’s highly anticipated return to the stage of the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami (DDTM) is once more...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Miami, FL newsLocal Miami, FL
SOUTH FLORIDA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA HONORS REGIONAL ARTS ADVOCATES DURING 25TH ANNIVERSARY GALA SET FOR MARCH 29 AT BROWARD CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
Miami, FL23 hours ago
Gloria’s Gab Host Gloria Burns welcomes Nicholas Machado, MBA
Miami, FL22 hours ago
Mark Trowbridge and Grant Miller talk about Coral Gables events in March and more!
Coral Gables, FL16 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
W MIAMI EMPOWERS WOMEN ALL MONTH LONG WITH SPECIAL EVENTS AND NETWORKING OPPORTUNITIES, MARCH 2023
Miami, FL1 day ago
“Taco Tuesday” + March Margaritas at bartaco Aventura = great networking
Aventura, FL2 days ago
17th annual Deering Seafood Festival scheduled on Mar. 26
Miami, FL1 day ago
Celebrating Black History Month : Marlon Johnson and his exhibit
Miami, FL2 days ago
ArtSouth and village to host Mary Ellen Scherl exhibition
Palmetto Bay, FL1 day ago
JW Marriott Turnberry dinner hosted by Hillary Sterling, Gabriel Fenton and Michael Mina
Miami, FL1 day ago
Town to host Salsa dance class for Active Adults on Mar. 15
Cutler Bay, FL2 days ago
Urban Bush Women explore the spirits of Historic Hampton House
Miami, FL2 days ago
LBA’s Builders Expo will explore the future of the building industry
Miami, FL1 day ago
Hail to the Chief! Miami Carol City Park Renamed After Walt Frazier
Miami Gardens, FL18 hours ago
The Little Lighthouse Foundation’s (“LLF’s”) Hearts & Stars Gala 2023: Casino Royale on March 4th, 2023 at Miami Design District’s Jungle Plaza
Miami, FL2 days ago
Supercar Saturdays Florida attracts 5,000+ spectators to Village at Gulfstream Park
Miami, FL2 days ago
Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce Returns to the Miami Beach Golf Club For Its 27th Annual “Golf Classic”
Miami Beach, FL2 days ago
Florida International University launches beer with a purpose
Miami, FL2 days ago
SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER MONICA COLUCCI AND COUNTY COMMISSIONER ROBERTO J. GONZALEZ HOSTED A FREE FAMILY EVENT TO CELEBRATE NATIONAL READ ACROSS AMERICA DAY AND DR. SEUSS’ BIRTHDAY!
Miami, FL2 days ago
Maria C. Alonso named CEO, regional dean of Northeastern University’s Miami Campus
Miami, FL2 days ago
2023 National Red Ribbon Week theme announced
Miami, FL2 days ago
Bounce Back from Cancer takes to streets, Mar. 12
Miami, FL2 days ago
The Future of Staffing Across Miami’s Hospitality Industries Just Got Brighter
Miami, FL2 days ago
Miami Lighthouse Academy early learning program gets high marks
Miami, FL2 days ago
South Miami Police Department receives reaccreditation by CFA
South Miami, FL2 days ago
Ransom Everglades student selected as a Youth Afterschool Ambassador
Miami, FL2 days ago
M-DCPS School Board approves item recognizing Black leaders In District 9
Miami, FL2 days ago
Animal Services will temporarily suspend some services effective immediately due to an outbreak of Streptococcus equi zooepidemicus and urges dog owners to protect their dogs from the highly contagious and potentially life-threatening bacteria
Miami, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy