25 Years After UAlbany Student's Disappearance, Community To Gather In Remembrance

By Michael Mashburn,

5 days ago
Suzanne Lyall, age 19 at the time, was last seen on the night of March 2, 1998 after arriving back at the UAlbany campus following her shift at Babbages Software at the Crossgates Mall. Photo Credit: FBI

Twenty-five years to the day after a University at Albany sophomore disappeared from campus, family, friends, and community members will gather to mark the somber anniversary.

Suzanne Lyall, age 19 at the time, was last seen on the night of March 2, 1998, when she arrived back at the UAlbany campus following her shift at the Crossgates Mall in Westmere, according to State Police. A friend later told police they saw Lyall get off a city bus at Collins Circle, not far from her dorm.

A native of Ballston Spa in Saratoga County, Lyall graduated with honors from Ballston Spa High School in 1996. She was an avid computer user and enjoyed spending time chatting online, according to the FBI.

Investigators said the teen’s debit card was used the following day to withdraw $20 from an ATM at a Stewart’s Shops store in Albany. Her parents reported her missing after Lyall didn’t show up to her classes.

In the more than two decades since, police have not identified any suspects.

Though the case remains unsolved, that doesn’t mean police have forgotten. State Police said Lyall’s photo is posted in the agency’s UPD briefing room and will stay there until the case is solved.

“On the 25th anniversary of Suzanne’s disappearance, we think of her family and the hope and support they have given so many other families of missing persons,” State Police said on Facebook.

Ballston Spa Mayor Frank Rossi honored Lyall in a post of his own, saying, “It’s hard to believe it’s been almost 25 years since Suzanne Lyall’s disappearance. The strength her parents Dough (before his passing) and Mary Lyall have shown over this time has been incredible.”

Rossi encouraged the community to attend a moment of remembrance planned for 5 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at the Factory in Ballston Spa.

Anyone with information in Lyall’s disappearance is asked to contact New York State Police at 518-783-3212 or email nysvicap@troopers.ny.gov.

