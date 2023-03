The Knights of Columbus will host their annual spaghetti dinner this weekend benefiting the Saint John Vianney College Seminary.

The all-you-can-eat dinner is 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Bloomington Event Center, 1114 American Blvd. W.

More than 100 seminarians will serve the meal and sing during the evening.

Meals are $12, $5 for children 12 and younger.

Info: tinyurl.com/dinner323