Avril Lavigne Parties With Rumored New Lover Tyga In Paris After Ending Mod Sun Engagement

Avril Lavigne isn't trying to put out the new romance fire. Days after ending her engagement to musician Mod Sun , the Sk8er Boi singer was spotted in Paris with her rumored lover Tyga .

Avril, 38, and the rapper, 33, were each other's dates to a Leonardo DiCaprio -thrown bash on Wednesday at Kuku, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The pair haven't been trying to keep their alleged relationship under wraps and continued to hurl themselves back into the spotlight. Avril and Tyga arrived at the party together, keeping close while walking by several photographers.

They even matched, both keeping it low-key in black hoodies.

As RadarOnline.com reported, a then-engaged Avril raised eyebrows last week when she was caught embracing Tyga after a dinner with friends. Days later, she ended her relationship with Mod Sun. The Internet Killed the Rockstar musician, 35, claimed he was blindsided by the breakup , releasing a statement through his rep that said the split was news to him.

Since calling off the engagement , Avril has been glued to Tyga's hip. They continued to perpetuate relationship speculation by showing up in the City of Love together.

Their first date in Paris wasn't Leo's party.

The alleged couple made jaws drop when they stepped out for Paris Fashion Week together on Wednesday, hours after Mod Sun broke his silence about his failed engagement to Avril.

Sharing several photos of him doing what he loves — performing — the singer wrote, "In 1 week my entire life completely changed…I just know there’s a plan for it all."

Revealing he's keeping a positive outlook amid the rumors, Mod Sun continued, "I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken. Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back."

When news of their breakup made headlines, his rep didn't mince words, telling TMZ, "They were together and engaged as of 3 days ago when he left for tour so if anything has changed that's news to him."

As for Avril, she's been tight-lipped on the split and her alleged rebound romance.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Avril and Tyga's reps for comment.