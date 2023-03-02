Open in App
Williamsburg, PA
See more from this location?
WTAJ

PennDOT to hold public meeting to discuss three bridge projects

By Jared Weaver,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=202GyX_0l5bpkLK00

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The public is invited to give feedback for multiple Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) bridge projects.

On Thursday, March 9, PennDOT is going to hold a public meeting discussing rehabilitated bridge projects for Route 2011 (Clover Creek Road), Route 2017 (Fox Run Road), and Route 3007 (Pine Hollow Road).

The meeting will be held from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Williamsburg C&MA Church located at 5270 Piney Creek Road.

Work on all three bridges will consist of the replacement of beams and decks with minimal approach work, according to a news release.

AT&T expands 5G network in Bedford County

Plans for the Route 2011 bridge in Woodbury Township include use of accelerated construction techniques to reduce the construction duration and for traffic to use a detour to allow the contractor full access to the bridge.

There will be detours in place while work is being done on the Route 2017 bridge in Catharine Township and the Route 3007 in Greenfield Township bridge as well.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

PennDOT representatives will be at the meeting to answer any questions from the public.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Another Dollar General is in the works for Altoona
Altoona, PA10 hours ago
Huntingdon Borough begins construction for amphitheater
Huntingdon, PA12 hours ago
Clearfield Regional Police Department officially patrolling the streets
Clearfield, PA12 hours ago
Home, garden and business expo to take place in Johnstown
Johnstown, PA17 hours ago
Regional EMS council set to gather in State College this weekend
State College, PA12 hours ago
State College moves forward with solar power purchase agreement
State College, PA12 hours ago
Police in Somerset County searching for men involved in Family Dollar incident
Boswell, PA1 day ago
Veterans-only career fair coming to Altoona, includes Amazon warehouse
Altoona, PA13 hours ago
Bellefonte woman charged after holding fake fundraiser for fire victims
Bellefonte, PA18 hours ago
New group joins the PA Partner in the Arts program
Bedford, PA1 day ago
Johnstown homicide suspect arrested in Las Vegas
Johnstown, PA1 day ago
PSU student reflects on being evacuated from University Park Airport: ‘No one had answers’
State College, PA2 days ago
Remarkable Women: Soldier creates waves for mental health in Central PA
Everett, PA13 hours ago
Johnstown man arrested following 3 hour standoff
Johnstown, PA1 day ago
Johnstown man jailed after assaulting Conemaugh hospital staff, police say
Johnstown, PA1 day ago
4 dead after 2 planes collide over Florida lake
Winter Haven, FL8 hours ago
GIANT donates over $11K to fight food insecurity at Altoona schools
Altoona, PA1 day ago
State College Area High School to put on Jazz Club Night fundraiser
State College, PA14 hours ago
DuBois man accused of trafficking drugs into city
Dubois, PA1 day ago
Memorial cornhole tournament to raise money for military families
Duncansville, PA15 hours ago
DuBois dinner to benefit TURNaBOUT boxing, programs
Dubois, PA1 day ago
Penn State wins Big Ten Wrestling Tournament; four individuals win titles
State College, PA2 days ago
Penn State gears up to take on Illinois in Big Ten Tournament
State College, PA1 day ago
Pickett, Lundy, Funk and Wynter grab All-Big Ten recognition
State College, PA11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy