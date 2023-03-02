PennDOT to hold public meeting to discuss three bridge projects

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The public is invited to give feedback for multiple Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) bridge projects.

On Thursday, March 9, PennDOT is going to hold a public meeting discussing rehabilitated bridge projects for Route 2011 (Clover Creek Road), Route 2017 (Fox Run Road), and Route 3007 (Pine Hollow Road).

The meeting will be held from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Williamsburg C&MA Church located at 5270 Piney Creek Road.

Work on all three bridges will consist of the replacement of beams and decks with minimal approach work, according to a news release.

Plans for the Route 2011 bridge in Woodbury Township include use of accelerated construction techniques to reduce the construction duration and for traffic to use a detour to allow the contractor full access to the bridge.

There will be detours in place while work is being done on the Route 2017 bridge in Catharine Township and the Route 3007 in Greenfield Township bridge as well.

PennDOT representatives will be at the meeting to answer any questions from the public.

