Minnesota State
San Diego Union-Tribune

Thursday's Transactions

By The Associated Press,

5 days ago

BASEBALL
Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Reed Hayes.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Signed G Lester Quinones to a 10-day contract.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed F Jay Huff to a two-way contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Acquired a 2023 sixth-round draft pick and F Jakub Voracek from Columbus in exchange for G Jon Gillies.

BOSTON BRUINS — Signed RW David Pastrnak to an eight-year contract extension. Recalled C Jakub Lauko from Providence (AHL). Acquired LW Tyler Bertuzzi from Detroit in exchange for a 2024 first-round draft pick and a 2025 fourth-round draft pick.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled F Lukas Reichel from Rockford (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Acquired a 2024 first-round draft pick and a 2025 fourth-round draft pick from Boston in exchange for LW Tyler Bertuzzi. Recalled LW Adam Erne from Grand Rapids (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Signed C Hunter Haight to a three-year, entry-level contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Luke Evangelista, C Mark Jankowski and LW John Leonard from Milwaukee (AHL).

OTTAWA SNEATORS — Returned D Jacob Larsson to Belleville (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Returned LW Elliot Desnoyers and RW Olle Lycksell to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Darren Raddysh from Syracuse (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed F Ethen Frank to a one-year, two-way contract.

WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled LW Axel Jonsson-Fjallby from Manitoba (AHL).

American Hockey League

TORONTO MARLIES — Returned G Luke Cavallin to Newfoundland (ECHL).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Acquired D Peter DiLiberatore.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

SPORTING KC — Acquired D Dany Rosero from Atletico Junior (Columbian side), pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

MLS Next Pro

PORTLAND TIMBERS 2 — Signed Ds Julian Bravo, Jaden Jones-Riley, Tyler Clegg, Keesean Ferdinand and Tristan Weber, Ms Victor Griffith, Noel Caliskan, Blake Pope and Michael Vang, Fs Dawson McCartney, Selmir Miscic and Joshua Penn and Gs Ryan Bilichuk and Carver Miller.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

