Salesforce pulls a surprise as Benioff shakes up his 'ohana'

With founder and CEO Marc Benioff at the helm, Salesforce’s rapid expansion has drawn criticisms from activist shareholders looking to change the way the company is run. The company's earnings results have quelled Wall Street's concerns. By Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez

Call it a Salesforce surprise. And it sent the San Francisco tech giant’s stock soaring.

The software company posted results that allayed Wall Street’s fears that the company is sinking. Salesforce shares have rallied after the company reported revenue and profit that beat expectations.

Perhaps most significant of all, CEO Marc Benioff sent a really strong signal that the 24-year-old software powerhouse will have a new focus: efficiency.

“You all know that we've never had an efficiency focus in the company before because we've had 24 incredible years where we've had to just grow, grow, grow,” Benioff said on the company’s earnings call.

That aggressive growth push featured a series of big acquisitions over the past few years, including the workplace messaging app Slack, business automation platform Mulesoft and the data analytics software Tableau.

Salesforce’s rapid expansion subsequently drew criticisms from activist shareholders who had begun pushing for big changes in the way Salesforce is run, challenging Benioff’s leadership.

“Salesforce has grown rapidly over the years,” IDC President Crawford Del Prete told The Examiner. “In order to achieve this growth it has invested at high levels.”

But while the tech company is still growing, “the activist investors want to see lower costs — therefore higher efficiency — from the company,” he said.

Critics want Salesforce to move to the “next phase of its maturity, where they move out of ‘investment mode’ and into more of an ‘efficiency mode,’” he added. “This of course has not been Marc Benioff’s approach. Up until the recent layoffs he has maintained an investment posture for the company — spending for growth.”

Salesforce blazed the trail in the market for business software offered as an online service which became a critical segment of cloud computing. The pandemic led to a surge in demand for cloud computing as many businesses and organizations adapted to the sharp pivot to remote work.

But the market conditions changed dramatically last year. Spending for growth became unsustainable as the tech industry and the broader economy reeled from a downturn.

Salesforce announced earlier this year that it was slashing 10% of its workforce , or roughly 8,000 people. It was a stunning blow to an organization that Benioff routinely referred to as “ohana” — family. In making the announcement, he acknowledged that “we hired too many people leading into this economic downturn we’re now facing, and I take responsibility for that.”

But it was unclear if the massive job cuts would be enough. With major companies pulling back on tech spending, there were worries that Salesforce would post dismal results that would give activist shareholders more ammunition to challenge Benioff.

Instead, Salesforce reported on what a Wall Street analyst called Salesforce’s “monster quarter.”

“With activists swirling and Street frustration at a boiling point, Benioff and Co. with its back against the wall delivered a monster quarter and guide for the ages that will silence the doubters this morning,” Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives told clients in a note, referring to CEO Marc Benioff.

On the call with analysts, Benioff said Salesforce has “fully disbanded our M&A (mergers and acquisitions) committee to reflect our new focus” on efficiency and profitability. The company “hit the hyperspace button” to achieve that goal, Benioff said, using a phrase that he repeated several times on the call.

There was still talk of ohana, however. “I want to thank all of our ohana, our employees, our customers, our partners and all of our shareholders for another strong quarter.”